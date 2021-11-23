Turnover troubles tanked the Denver Nuggets’ hope of ending a losing streak Tuesday in Portland.

The undermanned Nuggets’ 119-100 loss to the Trail Blazers extended Denver’s losing streak to five games. Portland got 32 of those points off 19 Nuggets turnovers.

“You go on the road against a team like this and give them extra possession after extra possession, it’s going to make it really hard to win,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after his team dropped to 9-9.

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum led all scorers with 32 points, while backcourt mate Damian Lillard added 25.

Jeff Green set a new season-high with 24 points for the Nuggets, while Monte Morris (16), Aaron Gordon (11) and Will Barton III (11) also reached double-figures.

“We have to be better regardless who is out on the floor,” Green said. “We can’t allow teams to outplay us at this point, and I think with all the bodies that we have down, it’s going to be a collective effort that we have to maintain throughout the game in order for us to stay in the game.”

Nikola Jokic, Denver’s do-it-all center, missed his third straight game with what the team is calling a right wrist sprain.

“We just got to be tougher. Nobody’s just going to feel sorry for us because guys are hurt,” Monte Morris said. “It sucks, but we’ve got enough talent – always had – in the locker room to play with effort. You can’t teach effort. You’ve got to play tougher.”

PJ Dozier exited the game late in the first quarter after coming down awkwardly on his left knee and did not return. Teammates tweeted prayer requests for their teammate postgame, and Jeff Green said Dozier was “bummed” when he saw him postgame.

“I have no update at this point,” Malone said.

Zeke Nnaji returned to the rotation after missing four games with an ankle sprain and played just under 15 minutes, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The game was tightly contested for much of the first half before Portland used an 18-3 run to end the first half and take a 66-52 lead to halftime.

“Momentum was definitely with Portland, but we got away from what we was doing,” Morris said. “We was running, playing good basketball, generating open 3s and things. Then, the ball got stagnant, and we turned it over,” Morris said, adding the team could have used some take fouls to prevent Portland from getting easy points in transition.

“That was the game, for real.”

“All of a sudden, we became a selfish basketball team, a lot of one-on-one dribbling, which led to more turnovers,” Malone added. “That’s where we lost the game.”

Denver closed within 11 to start the fourth quarter but failed to get closer than nine points the rest of the way. Greg Brown III celebrated Portland’s big win with a between-the-legs dunk after Denver committed its final turnover with less than a minute left.

“It’s frustrating,” Morris said. “We got to be tougher, man. It’s just embarrassing right now.”

The Nuggets return home to Ball Arena for Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the reigning NBA champions.

“We got our a-- kicked again. We lost by 19 points on the road. There are no silver linings,” Malone said. “There are no moral victories. There’s nothing to feel good about. We’ve lost five games in a row. End of story.”