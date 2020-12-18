The Denver Nuggets made such quick work of the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason finale it threw coach Michael Malone’s pre-game plans off.
In the Nuggets’ 129-96 win Friday night at Ball Arena, they scored 41 points and led by 18 after the first quarter. By halftime, the Nuggets led 79-48.
“I was going to play the starters more minutes, but at halftime I made the decision to shut them down,” Malone said. “That game was kind of getting out of hand, and I didn’t want anybody getting hurt.”
Veteran forward Paul Millsap led the Nuggets with 24 points in just 15 minutes, all in the first half. He hit 9 of 13 shots from the field and added five rebounds and a pair of steals.
“In wanting to improve, I’ve seen opportunities last year that I may have missed to help this team,” Millsap said. “This year, I want to make a concerted effort to, you know, make myself available. Whether that’s cutting (or) just making the right basketball play and be in the right spots.”
With more second-half minutes available to key bench players, Michael Porter Jr. finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Bol Bol and Monte Morris scored 16 and 11 points, respectively.
“They let us run at the end. That was pretty fun,” Bol said. “I think that was good for us.”
C.J. McCollum finished as Portland’s leading scorer with 26 points. Damian Lillard was present on the Trail Blazers’ bench but was not in uniform.
The Nuggets finished the preseason 2-1 with consecutive wins against Portland after opening with a loss to Golden State.
“The players have done a great job of really taking the points of emphasis and trying to implement them in these games,” Malone said. “From the first Golden State game to tonight, I think we’ve gotten better each and every day, which is a good sign for things to come, hopefully.”
Malone said the plan was to watch film Saturday, give the guys Sunday off before preparing for Wednesday’s regular-season opener on Monday and Tuesday. The coach said discussions with players about their individual roles to start the season will come before Wednesday. Malone said he feels like his team has seven starters for only five spots.
“We’ll have those conversations in the coming days,” the coach said. “Obviously, everyone wants to start.”
Though it’s a short time to get ready for the season ahead, Morris believes the Nuggets are close to where they need to be before Wednesday.
“If we come in locked in these next few days and get better, I feel like we should be ready for opening night and play with the same mindset: attack mode, play with energy, guys smiling, the ball popping,” Morris said. “It’s hard to beat us on any given night when we play together like that.”