The regulars set the rookies up for a fun fourth quarter at Ball Arena.
“It’s fun, because when they come in the game, obviously, we’ve done our job. We want them to get out there and play and get minutes …” regular starter Paul Millsap said after celebrating his 36th birthday with a game-high 22 points in a 133-95 victory.
“Anytime we can have a game like this where the starters and our main guys get out there and play our butts off and create a lead to where those guys can get in and play and get some experience, it’s always a good night.”
Seemingly the best part of Wednesday’s win over the Cavaliers came after Denver’s starters and top reserves opened up a huge lead through three quarters, allowing R.J. Hampton and Zeke Nnaji a chance to show why the Nuggets’ front office spent first-round picks on them this offseason. Nnaji, a rookie who spent one year at Arizona, finished with a career-high 14 points on 5 of 7 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3. His nearly 19 minutes of playing time was helped by the fact that reserve forward Vlatko Cancar injured his ankle Tuesday.
“It was an opportunity to get Zeke in the game, and he took full advantage of that opportunity. I loved how he shot the ball,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
“There was no hesitation. He shot the ball with great confidence.”
His only two-point bucket came with a little too much confidence for the officials. Nnaji caught a pass from Monte Morris and finished the play with a highlight dunk over Cleveland’s Dylan Windler and finished with a celebration that earned him his first NBA technical foul.
“He threw it up to me — great pass — and I was able to catch it and dunk it,” Nnaji said.
“It was definitely exciting to get my first NBA dunk and just to play well in my first real NBA minutes.”
Hampton followed that dunk up with one of his own, stealing a pass and going right down the center of the floor before elevating for a slam that left Cedi Osman helpless.
“It was great to see him get out and run and attack. He is a tremendous — not a good athlete — a tremendous athlete,” Malone said. “That’s why I think he’s got a chance and the potential to be an elite defender because he can cover a lot of ground; he’s got good size.”
Hampton later set up Isaiah Hartenstein up for another dunk, while Markus Howard, an undrafted rookie out of Marquette, hit a jump shot in the final moments.
“One thing I can say about Zeke, R.J., Isaiah, Markus,” Malone said. “Those guys haven’t played a lot, but those guys put time in.”
They got time against Cleveland thanks to the starters.
The game’s first highlight slam came when Michael Porter Jr. stole a pass and Millsap threaded a bounce pass to Nikola Jokic, who took care of it from there. The Nuggets led 34-17 after one quarter and extended the lead after each quarter.
Porter and Will Barton added 19 and 16, respectively. Jokic continued his run of double-doubles with 12 points and 12 assists. After a stretch of tough games, Porter got a shoutout from Malone.
“I thought tonight, Michael played a complete basketball game,” Malone said. “Offensively, shooting the ball, shooting it with confidence, spacing the floor correctly. Defensively, being engaged, helping, being in the right spots.”
Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 18 points and 10 rebounds, but the fun was all Denver’s.
“Those young guys came in and put on a show,” Porter said. “Zeke played really well; R.J. played good, so it was exciting to see.”