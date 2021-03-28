DENVER – Aaron Gordon was the only Nuggets’ newcomer to play in a 126-102 win over Atlanta on Sunday at Ball Arena, but he wasn’t the only one to make a solid first impression.
After Gordon, who joined the starting five alongside Jamal Murray, Will Barton III, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic, and the Nuggets put the Hawks away after three quarters, Malone went to his reserves for the fourth quarter.
JaVale McGee, in his first game back in a Nuggets jersey, was the only player in uniform not to play, but still made an impact, as he told Michael Malone’s coaching staff he was there for whatever they needed in the final minutes.
“That speaks to the professional that he is and how selfless that he is,” Malone said. “He goes ‘Whatever coach wants, I’m ready to do.’ I respect the hell out of that, and I think that bodes well for our group moving forward.”
The action on the court also seemed to foretell more positives moving forward. All of Denver’s starters scored at least 12 points with Jamal Murray (17), Nikola Jokic (16) and Michael Porter Jr. (15) leading the way.
“I see no limits for this team,” Gordon said. “It looks like we have all the pieces we need. We have the depth. It looks like we’re covered in a lot of different spots offensively, defensively. As long as we’re all working together, there’s no stopping us.”
Gordon added 13 points, and a couple of rebounds and an assist that resulted in a four-point play for Porter in 20 minutes of action. JaMychal Green, who led Denver with a game-high 20 points, said afterward it didn’t look like Gordon’s first game in town, and Malone believes he’ll only get better.
“I thought for the first game with a new team and going through a couple of walk-through sessions, I thought he was terrific,” Malone said. “As I told him after the game, he’s only going to get more and more comfortable and confident with that group, with us. It doesn’t happen overnight.”
Gordon scored his first bucket as a Nugget with an early pull-up jumper and finished his first dunk in Denver on an assist from Jokic, who finished two shy of a triple-double.
“It just makes the game so easy,” Gordon said. “He makes the right reads. He’s out there talking to us on the floor, telling us what he wants to see from us.”
Atlanta led 35-31 after one quarter but scored no more than 24 points in a quarter the rest of the way. Denver closed the first half on a 20-6 run and coasted to a win.
“The first quarter was just kind of like a shootout and the O.K. Corral,” Malone said. “Just back and forth, not a lot of defense, but after that first quarter I think we … did a much better job of defending that 3-point line.”
Trae Young led Atlanta with 21 points, making a trio of 3-pointers. Gordon showcased his value on defense on the handful of possessions he switched on to Atlanta’s shifty sharpshooter.
“The main thing and the best thing he did is that he accepted a role,” Jokic said of Gordon. “He knows why he came here. He knows what he can do. He knows how he can help, and he is doing that. So defense, offense it doesn’t matter. He accepted it, and he’s embracing it. He’s going to try to be the best he can be. I think he kind of saw how we played, and he didn’t try to do too much. He saw that if he’s open, the ball is going to find him, so I think it was a really good debut for him.”
The Nuggets will look to keep building in their second game with the new group Tuesday when Philadelphia is scheduled to visit Ball Arena.
“It’s just the first step for me and kind of a new look,” Gordon said. “We’re just going to continue to build and continue to take steps in the right direction. I think we’re capable of anything we set our minds to as long as we’re on the same page.”