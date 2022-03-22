Hot shooting helped the Nuggets hold on for a 127-115 win over the Clippers on Tuesday at Ball Arena.
The Nuggets closed on a 16-6 run over the final 4:30 with 12 of those points coming off of 3s. Jeff Green hit two late triples, while Monte Morris and Will Barton III also hit late, helping the Nuggets finish 16 of 32 from 3-point range.
Denver coach Michael Malone pulls starters after poor performance in first half; Nuggets lose to Celtics
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 30 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals, making 9 of 15 shots from the field. He missed both of his 3-pointers, but Bones Hyland (4-6), Monte Morris (3-3), Austin Rivers (3-5) and Jeff Green (2-3) led the charge from deep. Hyland, Green and Aaron Gordon finished with 16 points apiece. Morris finished with 15, while Rivers and Barton added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Terance Mann led the Clippers with 24 points off the bench. The visitors finished 10 of 32 from 3.
Denver Nuggets miss two shots to make up for second-chance points, turnovers in loss to Cleveland Cavaliers
Jokic buckets bookended a 10-0 Nuggets run that gave Denver an eight-point lead in the middle of the first quarter, and Denver led by 10 to start the second quarter after Hyland scored eight points in the final 1:32 of the quarter, including a step-back 3 just before the buzzer.
The Clippers responded with an 8-0 run that cut the Denver lead to three midway through the second but missed seven straight shots later in the quarter. The Nuggets finished the first half shooting 61% from the field and led 72-61 to start the third quarter.
After the Clippers closed within five early in the third, the Nuggets used an 11-2 run to stretch the lead to 14 in the middle of the third. Denver took an 11-point lead to the fourth quarter.
The Clippers closed within two in the final five minutes before Denver’s hot shooting helped put the game away.
Prior to the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said it is possible Zeke Nnaji will miss the rest of the season. The second-year forward has missed a stretch of games with bilateral knee soreness.
“It’s been a lot longer than I think anyone anticipated. Obviously, Zeke was having a very good season for us, shooting the ball well, defensive versatility, finishing around the basket. He was really growing up and then this knee issue has come up,” Malone said.
“I don’t know when or if he’ll be back. I really can’t say.”
The Nuggets welcome the Phoenix Suns and their NBA-best record to Ball Arena on Thursday.