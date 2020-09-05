The brooms are back in the closet.
After the third-seeded Denver Nuggets lost Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series to the No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers in uninspiring fashion Thursday, a four-game sweep was a popular pick among prognosticators on television, radio and social media.
“We never got going,” Nuggets guard Jamal Murray said of Game 1. “They were fresh and they picked up where they left off. We had to scratch that game and come out ready to play today.”
In Game 2, a 110-101 Nuggets win Saturday,l Murray and Nikola Jokic dusted off their offensive games after combining for 27 points in the series opener. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he would need more from his stars, and that’s what he got early.
Murray got the Nuggets going with 11 points early in the first quarter, while Jokic helped Denver open up a 23-point lead in the first half by making his first four 3-pointers. When the Nuggets regrouped at halftime with a 72-56 lead, Jokic had 24 points with Murray adding 20 more.
Murray would finish with a game-high 27 points, while Jokic posted 26 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
“That first quarter, Nikola was phenomenal,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
“Jamal, you could tell, was much more rested tonight compared to Game 1 and ready to go.”
While Murray and Jokic carried the offense, Gary Harris, Jerami Grant and Torrey Craig took turns slowing down Kawhi Leonard. After last year’s Finals MVP scored an efficient 29 points in the Clippers’ win Thursday, the Nuggets held Leonard to 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting from the field.
“Our defense, our activity and the fact that we were willing to help each other,” Malone said. “I thought Jerami Grant’s defense on Kawhi was spectacular, but the four guys behind him were giving the necessary help. I thought Gary Harris’ defense on Paul George was terrific, but the help behind that was what we need - what we didn’t have in Game 1.”
Paul George led the Clippers with 22 points, and Ivica Zubac added 15.
“Their main offensive players, they were seeing people in front of them,” Jokic said. “We just kind of made it look crowded for them. I think that helped us a lot.”
With the Clippers looking to resume talks of a sweep with a strong start in the third quarter, Paul Millsap hit a couple of 3-pointers and converted a three-point play to keep the Nuggets’ lead in double figures. Denver’s veteran forward finished with 13 points and six rebounds.
The Clippers would come out and cut the Denver lead to five points early in the fourth quarter, but a pair of Harris 3-pointers helped get the lead back to double digits.
“He gave us a big boost on offense, and since Game 6 (vs. Utah), he’s been giving us a big boost on defense,” Murray said of Harris. “That’s what he does, and that’s what we expect of him.”
The Nuggets would finally put the end result to rest with a series of free throws after Patrick Beverley was ejected after arguing a foul call with 1:04 to play.
The Nuggets will look to take a 2-1 lead when the series resumes Monday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
“It’s great to be able to tie the series up and have that life and belief going into the next game,” Malone said.