The five Denver Nuggets who started the fourth quarter set the standard, and the closers — most of the regular starting five — sealed the team’s fourth straight win, a 117-113 victory Monday in Dallas.
The Nuggets started the fourth quarter trailing by two. After Denver led by as much as 13, the Mavericks took the lead thanks to a 21-12 run in the final five minutes of the third quarter after Jamal Murray was ejected for a low blow on Tim Hardaway Jr.
“I can’t speak too much more in detail about it because I haven’t seen the replay of it yet,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Hopefully it’s nothing more than Jamal being ejected tonight, and we can use that as a learning experience.”
Without Murray, who finished with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and PJ Dozier, who exited in the first half with a hamstring injury, the Nuggets started the fourth quarter with a small lineup consisting of Facu Campazzo, Monte Morris, R.J. Hampton, Michael Porter Jr. and JaMychal Green.
Denver got a stop on the first possession of the fourth before Hampton, a 6-foot-4 rookie, fought for an offensive rebound that resulted in a Green 3-pointer that gave the Nuggets the lead.
“That group to start the fourth quarter played really hard,” Malone said. “They defended at a high level, and they played with passion. I thought they played hard, and good things happen when you play hard. I know it’s cliché, but it’s so true.”
Dallas would regain the lead with less than four minutes left, but Porter, who scored a team-high 30 points off the bench, gave Denver the lead for good with five straight points. Porter also grabbed eight rebounds, while Green added 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
“Big, big night for both of those players, and we don’t win the game without Michael Porter having the game he had,” Malone said. “So that was great to see.”
Porter, who played at both the start and finish of the fourth, put the game away with a corner 3 that put Denver up 114-107 with 41.8 seconds left.
“I’m just as confident when there’s two minutes left on clock as when there’s 20 minutes, you know. Sometimes you’ll make those shots; sometimes you’ll miss them,” Porter said.
“I know I can get my shot off, so I’m going to shoot it if I’m open. That’s what my team expects me to do. They give me a lot of confidence, so it was good to see a couple of big ones go in tonight.”
Nikola Jokic scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his 17th consecutive double-double to start the season, while Gary Harris added 10 points to go down as the third starter in double figures in a game where the starters got a big boost from the bench.
“They had a really good mentality going into the fourth quarter. They kind of woke everybody up,” Jokic said.
“They helped us a lot.”
Luka Doncic led Dallas with a 35-point, 11-rebound, 16-assist triple-double, while Hardaway added 19 points. Hardaway scored seven of those points in a 9-0 run immediately after Murray’s ejection, which helped Dallas take a lead that would grow to seven points. Then, Hampton, playing rare meaningful minutes, and the bench reversed the game’s trajectory at the start of the fourth.
“Tim Hardaway Jr. is a very good player. He was killing us in that third quarter with his catch and shoot, and I thought R.J. did a really good job of defending him and then on offense making hustle plays, coming up with loose balls, offensive rebounds,” Malone said. “So really valuable minutes from R.J., but that group of Facu, Monte, R.J., Michael and JaMychal started it off and then we went back to our starters. They closed the deal.”