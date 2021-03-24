If the Denver Nuggets’ front office was not seriously considering a trade, it might be after Wednesday.
The Nuggets fell behind early and never looked serious about catching up in a 135-111 loss to the Raptors, who had lost their previous nine games, Wednesday in Tampa Bay.
“it was a very, very poor effort,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We looked like the last place we wanted to be was in Tampa Bay.”
The NBA’s trade deadline is Thursday, and the Nuggets have reportedly gotten serious about acquiring Orlando’s Aaron Gordon, according to Bleacher Report. Malone said he didn’t believe the looming deadline was a valid excuse.
“They’ve got guys in their locker room that have trade-deadline anxiety as well,” Malone said. “Guess what? They went out there and balled tonight, and we didn’t.”
Paul Millsap said it sounded more reasonable.
“Absolutely. I’m not going to sit here and say that the trade deadline doesn’t affect players,” Millsap said, mentioning the stress of relocating a family in the middle of a season.
“Everybody’s on edge a little bit. It’s always a tough time of year, but at the end of the day, we’ve got a job to do. We got to get out there and do it.”
The Nuggets didn’t do much of any job Wednesday. Toronto finished 50.6% from the field, 50% on 48 3-point attempts and 91.3% at the line. Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 27 points, while OG Anunoby (23) Norman Powell (22), Fred VanVleet (19) and Paul Watson (12) finished in double figures. Kyle Lowry, one of the Raptors who could be moved before the deadline, added eight points, nine assists and a plus-42 margin in 33 minutes and 25 seconds of playing time. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray scored 20 points apiece for Denver with Jokic adding 10 rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. and Millsap added 19 and 11 points, respectively.
The Raptors made their first five 3-pointers and scored 38 points in the first quarter. Toronto kept pouring it on in the second quarter, going into halftime with a 72-54 lead.
“They were shooting better. They were getting open shots. They were getting to the line. They were aggressive,” Jokic said. “It was an easy game for them.”
The Nuggets got within 20 a few times in the third quarter, but Malone had seen enough of his usual rotation.
“The defense wasn’t where it needed to be, but we played with zero energy and zero effort, and that’s what happens, man. You do that in this league against any team, you’re going to get your (butt) kicked,” Malone said. “That’s exactly what happened tonight.”
Due to Toronto’s 30-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets, and any interested teams across the league, got to watch some of Denver’s young talents get some extended run. Bol Bol finished a couple of moves around the rim and hit a few free throws to finish with seven points, while Zeke Nnaji posted seven points and seven rebounds. R.J. Hampton ended up with four points, three rebounds and two assists.
The Nuggets will have a better idea what their roster will look like for the rest of the season when they return to action Friday in New Orleans, but Denver’s coach seems most concerned with better effort.
“The only hope I have is that as we conclude this three-game road trip in New Orleans, we can find a way to at least go out there and be proud of how we compete,” Malone said. “Because I don’t think any of us could say that tonight.”