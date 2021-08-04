Summer League preparation is off to a slow start for the Denver Nuggets.
The team canceled practice for a second consecutive day Wednesday due to health and safety protocols and delayed minicamp until further notice, according to a team release. The Nuggets are scheduled to play their first Summer League game against the Miami Heat on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Earlier this week, the Nuggets announced a 16-man roster coached by assistant Charles Klask. The group includes Zeke Nnaji, Bol Bol and Markus Howard, a trio that played for the Nuggets last season, and Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, the team’s first-round pick from last week’s draft. The rest of the roster is made up of undrafted rookies and players who played in various American and European professional leagues last season.
Summer League, typically a chance for young and inexperienced players to get a taste of the NBA game, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.