The Nuggets’ wants and needs — perimeter defending and rim protection — were on full display Sunday, less than a week before the NBA trade deadline.
In the 113-108 loss to New Orleans, Denver struggled to stop dribble drives from Zion Williamson, one of the league’s most lethal scorers around the rim, and Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans’ stars combined for 60 points, making 20 of 36 shots from the field. New Orleans made nearly 58 percent of its 57 two-point field goals.
“We know they’re a driving team,” Nikola Jokic said. “We need to fill the gaps. We need to show a crowd in front of them. They were just driving sometimes and there was nobody to help just to be there.”
When help did not arrive, there was rarely anyone to alter shots at the rim without fouling.
“A rim protector would help, obviously,” Jamal Murray said. “Someone that can go out there and just be a presence and be physical for us.”
Nikola Jokic does so many things well for the Nuggets, but rim protection is not a specialty. When Jokic found himself in early foul trouble, Isaiah Hartenstein was called upon after not playing in Friday’s win over a smaller Bulls squad.
“(We) played him tonight, knowing that they were big, they were physical and they were really good on the glass,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
Hartenstein finished with four points, four rebounds, three blocked shots and two turnovers in 10 minutes and 38 seconds of playing time, getting a passing grade but not much more from his coach.
“I thought he gave us decent minutes,” Malone said.
After the loss, the Nuggets sit 15th in the NBA in defensive rating and near the bottom of the league in blocked shots.
Whether a move will be made to help either aspect of the defense ahead of the playoffs, when games tend to slow down and be more physical, and what such a deal might look like is to be determined. Denver’s front office has until Thursday’s deadline to weigh its wants and needs.
“We had opportunities to win the game,” Jokic said, speaking generally. “But I think we needed a little bit better focus on the defensive end.”