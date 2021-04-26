DENVER – One of the quarters Monday at Ball Arena was not like the others.
In Denver’s 120-96 win over Memphis, the Nuggets limited the Grizzlies to 22 or fewer points in three of the four quarters. The exception was the Grizzlies’ 35-point second quarter.
“They scored a couple of times on something that we make a point of emphasis before the game, and I think we can make that easier to adjust to not let them score that easy,” Nikola Jokic said. “But it was a good defensive night for us.”
Denver still won the second quarter, scoring 37 points, and took a five-point lead to half. The Nuggets took their first double-digit lead in the final minutes of the third and quickly stretched the advantage to 20 thanks to a strong start to the fourth quarter from the subs.
“We went on a 20-4 run with our whole bench in the game,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I thought those guys played just terrific on both ends to close a quarter like that and start the fourth off like that, was tremendous.”
It was much different from the teams’ meeting a week ago, when Memphis was without Jonas Valanciunas (13), Dillon Brooks (nine) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (10), who combined for 32 points Monday, and Denver still had a healthy Will Barton III in the lineup. The Nuggets needed double overtime to beat the short-handed Grizzlies, 139-137, a week ago. This time around, a banged-up Nuggets squad won by 24 thanks to three solid quarters of defense.
Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 27 points, nine fewer than his output last week, with Valanciunas being Memphis’ second-leading scorer.
“Ja’s a great player, and you need guys that are willing to take on that challenge to try to guard him, and I thought Facu (Campazzo) and Shaq (Harrison) did a really good job of that tonight,” Malone said.
Campazzo said a year or two ago he was watching the top guards in the NBA on TV or playing against them in video games. Now that he’s seeing them and guarding them in person, he’s trying to make the most of the experience.
“I try to enjoy that and try to compete and be smart, try to help the team,” Campazzo said. “I just want to enjoy playing in the NBA. I want to grow every single game.”
Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 31 points and seven rebounds. He finished 12 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 6 from deep. He grabbed seven rebounds, one steal and one block.
“I love when Michael’s aggressive and he’s not just settling for jump shots. We know how pretty that jump shot is, how effective that jump shot is, but when he can go to the basket, he’s got terrific size and length, and he works all the time on his body,” Malone said. "So to use that strength to get a big off him is really fun to watch."
Nikola Jokic added 24 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals. He made all 10 of his free throws with the Nuggets’ fans chanting “M-V-P” each trip.
“Top to bottom, he’s got everything in his game,” Aaron Gordon said.
Gordon added 15 points on 10 shots, while Paul Millsap led the reserves with 12 points on a night where defense seemed to be the difference.
“Overall, I thought our defense was on point tonight,” Malone said.
The Nuggets are scheduled to be back in action at home Wednesday against New Orleans.