Denver’s defense deteriorated as Thursday’s game against Dallas progressed. The end result was a 124-117 overtime loss to the Mavericks at Ball Arena.
After limiting Dallas to a 43-point first half, the Nuggets allowed 33 points in each of the last two quarters before giving up 15 points in the five-minute overtime.
Luka Doncic led Dallas with 38 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists.
The Nuggets got 38 points, 11 rebounds and four assists from their star center Nikola Jokic.
Maxi Kleber gave Dallas a two-point lead with 2.4 seconds in regulation left when he took a pass from Doncic and hit an open 3-pointer. Jokic forced overtime with a step-back jumper as time expired.
Will Barton and Doncic traded buckets in the first few minutes of overtime before Josh Richardson scored five straight, helping Dallas to a 119-114 lead with 1:25 to go. Jokic hit one last 3 in the final minute to make it a one-possession game again before Doncic scored the final four points.
Michael Porter Jr., who was reportedly expected to return for Thursday's game after missing the three previous games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, was still not available. It’s expected the Nuggets forward will miss a few more games.
Shams Charania, an NBA reporter for The Athletic, reported late in the first quarter of Thursday's game that Porter is "facing a minimum of 10 additional quarantine days," in a post from his verified Twitter account.
Barton continued to start in Porter’s place.
Prior to the game, the Nuggets and Mavericks players and coaches locked arms and knelt in a circle surrounding midcourt during the national anthem.
“Throughout the NBA, last night, I was really proud to be a coach in this organization and to see our teams, before the games, in their own way, found ways to kneel, to protest, to show unity, togetherness,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said prior to the game. “That's something I think the NBA, starting with Adam Silver, to our players and coaches has done a tremendous job of, is constantly show(ing) how unified we are in this fight for justice. That is an ongoing fight.”
The Nuggets are scheduled to play at Philadelphia on Saturday, but 76ers guard Seth Curry reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, Curry sat on the bench during the first quarter of Philadelphia’s game Thursday before beginning his quarantine.