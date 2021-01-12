Monte Morris had a message for Bol Bol.
After the 21-year-old Nuggets center’s first NBA start, a 122-116 loss at Brooklyn on Tuesday, Morris told Bol he could be like Kevin Durant, the Nets’ 6-foot-11 sharpshooting star who scored a game-high 34 points.
“He’s still in his locker talking about how tough KD was making shots, and I just told him ‘That’s going to be you. Just keep working hard.’ It was good,” Morris said. “I was just happy he got thrown in the water like that, you know, against a guy like that because you can’t do nothing but learn from it.”
Bol, who got introduced to the NBA game in last year’s bubble, was moved from the bench into the starting five when Gary Harris was downgraded from questionable to out due to personal reasons prior to tipoff. Bol said he learned he would join Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic and open the game defending Durant after his pregame shooting window.
“It surprised me a little bit, but then after that I sat down with one of the coaches and we just went over all the plays that they would run for him and what he likes to do,” Bol said.
The Nets went to Durant on the first play and Bol quickly picked up his first foul. He would finish with five points, two rebounds and an assist.
“This was just an opportunity for him to go out there, play with the starting group, have a chance to match up with a guy like Kevin Durant and maybe use his 7-2 frame, 7-9 wingspan, to maybe make things difficult,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
The plan worked well enough early. The Nuggets outscored the Nets 35-27 in both of the first two quarters, taking a 16-point halftime lead. The Nuggets went up 18 early in the third before the Nets caught fire. Brooklyn led 90-83 later in the quarter thanks to a 29-4 run.
“They were scoring easy. They scored 25 points in six minutes,” Jokic said. “We were nowhere.”
Morris scored five of his 14 points in the final minute of the third to tie the game at 90 to start the fourth. The Nuggets allowed 32 more points in the final quarter. Durant put the game away with his fourth 3-pointer, which gave the Nets a 120-113 lead in the final minute and sent the Nuggets home with a loss after two wins to start an East Coast trip.
“We’ve had a little bit of success lately because we’ve defended at a high level, and that second half, they scored 68 points, they shot 69%, they made 11 3s and we had eight turnovers for 11 points,” Malone said. “The defense, lack thereof, got them going. We were playing against a set defense, and we couldn’t execute, we couldn’t score and we turned it over. Just an unfortunate way to end this road trip.”
Jokic led the Nuggets with 23 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and a career-high seven steals, while Barton and Murray added 22 and 20 respectively. Caris LeVert scored 18 of his 20 points in Brooklyn’s first half before Durant took over the second half.
“It’s hard because at 6-11 or 7 feet or however tall he is, he can handle the pick and roll, he can shoot off the dribble, he can drive. He can do everything,” Bol said. “You don’t run into that (very) often. So he’s just a hard matchup no matter who is guarding him.”
Though the loss dropped the Nuggets to 5-6, Bol left his first start with an encouraging message from Morris and a few lessons learned.
“In that third quarter, we gave Kevin Durant probably way too much air space and separation. He was just raising up and shooting 3s over us,” Malone said. “This is a great experience for Bol, because he’s going to learn from it, he’s going to be better off for it and overall I thought in the 16 minutes he played, he did some good things for us. Happy for Bol, but we all have to be better, starting with me.”