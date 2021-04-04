DENVER - New Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and former Nuggets guard R.J. Hampton set out to show what their former teams recently traded away to start Sunday’s game against Orlando at Ball Arena, and Gordon and the Nuggets walked away winners, 119-109.
Hampton, the rookie guard the Nuggets traded as part of a package to get Gordon to Denver, scored the game’s first bucket and followed it with a 3-pointer. Gordon responded with a layup and a 3 to tie it. Hampton put the Magic back in front, and Gordon answered with consecutive buckets to give the Nuggets a 9-7 lead before any other player scored.
Gordon would go on to score Denver’s first 12 points and finished with a game-high 24 points. Hampton ended the game with 16 points, a new career high, after scoring Orlando’s first seven in his first game back in Denver.
The Magic had just eight healthy players available for the game, but Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t want that or the trade to impact his team’s play, but it appeared to early.
“What I tell our entire group is that this game is all about us. If we think we can just show up because we're playing a team that doesn't have maybe a marquee name, we're going to find ourselves in a ballgame,” Malone said before the game. “Yes, they got blown out last night against a great Utah Jazz team. Prior to that, they came back and beat the Clippers in L.A., they beat New Orleans, and they gave the Lakers a hell of a game in L.A. For me, it's not about Aaron vs. the Magic., it's about us, collectively. What is our approach? If we're professional in our approach, that means we'll go out there and play at the level we've been playing at for the last three games.”
After trailing by 18 at halftime, the Nuggets briefly regained the lead in the third quarter and trailed by one to start the fourth. The lead seemingly changed hands with each bucket in the fourth quarter until Gordon put down a reverse dunk and Michael Porter Jr. got a put-back to drop with 3:37 left. Jamal Murray and Porter hit 3s around a Will Barton III dunk to put it away in the final minutes.
Behind Gordon, the Nuggets got 22 points from Murray and 20 from Porter. Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds, while Barton added 15. Monte Morris led the bench with 10 points in his return from injury.
Chuma Okeke led Orlando with 19 points.
The Nuggets are back in action Tuesday against Detroit.