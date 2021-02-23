The Nuggets’ next All-Star Game starter squared off with the franchise’s last player to earn that honor in the first half of Tuesday’s game against Portland at Denver’s Ball Arena before Jamal Murray made his case for inclusion.
Murray missed out on an All-Star reserve spot earlier Tuesday, his 24th birthday, but scored 19 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Nuggets (17-14) to a 111-106 win over the Trail Blazers.
Nikola Jokic, recently named a starter for the Western Conference, scored 23 of Denver’s 57 first-half points and finished with a game-high 41 on 17-of-32 shooting. Carmelo Anthony, who started the 2011 All-Star Game as a member of the Nuggets scored 19 of Portland’s 57 points in the first half.
The game remained tied after three quarters and was deadlocked again at 90 with 6:24 to play before Murray hit one of his three fourth-quarter 3-pointers, giving the Nuggets the lead for good.
“The reality is Jamal has been phenomenal as of late. He’s been incredible, putting up great numbers, doing so very efficiently. But it just didn’t happen early enough,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before the game. “Obviously, we’re 16-14, but if you want to be an All-Star, it’s got to be something you’re doing every night. I think Jamal is learning that and he’s getting better in that regard.”
Portland’s Damian Lillard got the nod as a reserve Tuesday and finished with a team-high 25 points.
“It was no surprise that he made the All-Star team, I think that was kind of a foregone conclusion since he's in the MVP conversation and by all accounts, he should've been a starter,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said pregame. “He's durable; he's carrying us since CJ (McCollum) and (Jusuf) Nurkic have been out.”
The Nuggets are scheduled to conclude a quick two-game homestand Thursday against Washington.