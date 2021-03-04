The Nuggets rode their All-Star and Rising Star to complete an unbeaten road trip with Thursday’s 113-103 win over the Indiana Pacers.
Nikola Jokic, the franchise’s first All-Star starter in a decade, finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Michael Porter Jr., a selection for the Rising Stars Challenge, scored a team-high 24 points, making 5 of 9 from 3-point range.
Jokic is headed to Atlanta for the All-Star Game. With the Rising Stars Challenge not being played, Porter is headed to Missouri to be with family.
“We had this 4-0 road trip, so everybody’s feeling good,” Porter said. “Personally, the Rising Stars game, it’s an honor, but it’s just a step in the road toward my ultimate goals.”
Jokic is happy to be headed for an extra game where he’ll join Team LeBron alongside the Lakers’ star, Golden State’s Steph Curry, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.
“I really enjoy the moment,” Jokic said. “It’s really a pleasure to be there on the floor with those guys.”
Jamal Murray continued his streak of 20-point games with 23 points, while Will Barton was instrumental in the Nuggets’ hot start Thursday, scoring 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter.
“That starting group is playing well,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “Will, to start the game tonight, was phenomenal."
Barton hit two 3-pointers and finished a drive, scoring eight points and leading the Nuggets to an early 13-2 advantage. The Pacers then scored 15 straight to take the lead behind Myles Turner, who finished with a team-high 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Nuggets regained the lead on PJ Dozier’s 3-pointer early in the second and went on the lead by nine at the half.
The Pacers answered with another run — this one 14-2 — in the third quarter to tie it at 68. Then the All-Star and hopeful future All-Star helped give the Nuggets the lead for good with a 10-2 run starting with a Porter dunk. The 4-0 close to the first half of the season came largely without Paul Millsap, Gary Harris, JaMychal Green, Facundo Campazzo and R.J. Hampton.
“We deserve to be proud of just how we’ve been resilient. We’ve had a lot of injuries, and that really hasn’t slowed us down. If anything, we’ve been more on point,” Porter said.
“A lot of guys are stepping up.”
Campazzo was also selected to the Rising Stars Challenge, an exhibition featuring the best first- and second-year players in the league.
“It’s a really good for the Denver Nuggets to have two or three people in the All-Star (weekend) just as a team,” Jokic said.
While the Nuggets are happy to get some rest over the next week, they can’t get too relaxed. Malone said each player needs to submit a daily COVID-19 test. Any missteps there could cost the team when it is scheduled to return to regular season play at Memphis next Friday.
“We can’t afford to have any impactful COVID-protocol situations coming out of the All-Star break,” Malone said. “I think every player in the NBA has been looking forward to this five-day break, and they all deserve it. This has been a very, very challenging season.”
Malone said he plans to spend his time off with his family, maybe sneaking in a trip to Breckenridge, while he reflects on the first half. After losing four of their first five games this season, the Nuggets enter the break 21-15 and sixth in the Western Conference.
“We’ve always been a team that thrives in adversity. And I think that is a tremendous testament to the character of our group. Very resilient, a ton of grit and we never find excuses,” Malone said. “We find a solution. And moving forward, obviously, we’re going to have to continue to play at a high level to make sure that we can be a team that is making the postseason and being a dangerous team in the postseason.”