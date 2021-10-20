The Denver Nuggets went to Phoenix and beat the Suns, last year’s Western Conference champion, 110-98 in Wednesday’s regular-season opener at Footprint Center.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Will Barton III added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Michael Porter Jr. (15), Jeff Green (13), Aaron Gordon (12) and PJ Dozier also reached double figures for Denver.
Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 16 points, while Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul scored 15 apiece. Devin Booker, who led the Suns to a sweep of the Nuggets in the second round of last season’s playoffs, finished with 12 points on 15 shots.
The Nuggets got off to a strong start, using a 13-0 run to take a 26-15 lead in the opening quarter, but the Suns scored the final five points of the first and the first five points of the second. The Suns eventually led by 16 in the second quarter before 3-pointers from Barton and Jokic on the Nuggets’ final two possessions of the first half cut the deficit to 58-50 at halftime.
The Nuggets would score 23 of the first 30 points in the third quarter behind three 3-pointers from Monte Morris and a couple of assists from Porter. The Suns again closed a quarter on a run and cut Denver’s lead to three to start the fourth quarter behind a late 6-0 spurt. Denver maintained a lead for the entirety of the fourth quarter behind a couple of 3s from Green, six straight points from Jokic and a couple more 3s from Barton to close it out.
The Nuggets are scheduled to play their home-opener Friday when the San Antonio Spurs visit Ball Arena.