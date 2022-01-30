The reigning Most Valuable Player and the rest of the starters set the tone, and a new-look second unit built on their previous performance, allowing the Denver Nuggets to defeat the defending-champion Bucks, 136-100, on Sunday in Milwaukee.

“Any time you win all four quarters, that means that your starters are playing well and your bench is playing well,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after a fifth consecutive win. “We know what we’re getting from our starters most nights, but I think the bench has been really good.”

Denver's bench outscored Milwaukee's 59-26. Bryn Forbes, in his fifth game with the Nuggets, led the reserves with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting, while Bones Hyland, recently moved to point guard to make room for Forbes, added 13 points, five rebounds and six assists.

“I can do so much damage with the rock,” Hyland said. “I can score it. I can also play-make, and I feel that’s something that’s very underrated about my game.”

Aaron Gordon led Denver with 24 points, making four of his eight 3-pointers and adding seven rebounds, a steal and a block.

“Aaron Gordon was terrific on both ends of the floor,” Malone said. “Bones Hyland and Bryn Forbes were making shots, just everybody, really. This was a true team win.”

Jokic posted 18 points, 15 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and a block in 28 minutes. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter with the Nuggets up comfortably. Monte Morris hit all but one of his five 3-pointers and added 18 points, while Will Barton III finished with 15 points and five assists.

The Nuggets totaled 39 assists, a season-high, and 23 3-pointers, which matched their most this season.

“Hopefully we can continue to play this kind of basketball,” Jokic said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won the two MVP awards prior to Jokic’s, led all scorers with 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds. While he didn’t win a third MVP, he did lead the Bucks to a title and took home Finals MVP.

“Do I want to do what he did in Denver? Yes, I want to do it,” Jokic said. “But I don’t think that way.”

The Nuggets led by three after the first quarter and stretched the lead to 10 in the second quarter after Gordon hit consecutive 3s. The Nuggets led 65-57 at halftime.

Jokic finished a post move over Antetokounmpo to put the Nuggets up 20 in the third quarter, and Denver went on to lead by as many as 36 while outscoring Milwaukee 71-43 in the second half. The fourth quarter was primarily handled by a new bench unit featuring Hyland and Forbes in the backcourt with Austin Rivers, Zeke Nnaji and JaMychal Green in a small-ball frontcourt.

“Everybody’s just trusting each other,” Hyland said. “It’s at a high level right now where it feels as though everybody is on the same page.”

DeMarcus Cousins, who has served as the back-up center, did not play with a foot sprain. Facundo Campazzo, who has been a regular member of the second unit, played the final 3:26 alongside Markus Howard and Davon Reed.

“Me doing that is not saying we were struggling because of Facu Campazzo. That’s not the case at all. It’s just trying something new, trying something different,” Malone said. “Early on, the results have been really positive. I’m proud of Bones going out there and playing with great pace, making plays for his teammates, taking the open shot, guarding, competing. That’s what you want to see from a young player like that who’s got so much potential in front of him.”

The Nuggets are back in action Tuesday at Minnesota before closing a six-game road trip Wednesday in Utah.

“To be 4-0 on this really crazy road trip is incredible,” Malone said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team. Obviously, we’re not satisfied. We’ve got two more games to go.”