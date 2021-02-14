DENVER - Facu Campazzo and Zeke Nnaji helped the Nuggets make sure things were different the second time around against the Los Angeles Lakers in Sunday’s 122-105 win over the defending champions at Ball Arena.
After LeBron James went coast-to-coast for a dunk in the final seconds of the second quarter, the Nuggets had a 73-61 lead at halftime. Some 10 days earlier, the Nuggets had a 12-point lead over the Lakers at halftime, 58-46, only to allow 68 points in the second half in a 21-point Lakers win. Campazzo and Nnaji, both first-year Nuggets, played fewer than three minutes in the first meeting.
Sunday, with the Nuggets banged up, Nnaji and Campazzo stepped into the spotlight. Nnaji spent some time guarding James and finished with 16 points, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
Campazzo had a few highlight assists and a couple of key deflections in addition to 15 points, including a 3-for-6 mark from deep.
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray starred in their usual roles. Jokic posted another triple-double with 24 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, while Murray scored a game-high 25 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.
James led Los Angeles with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Kyle Kuzma added 19. Anthony Davis scored 15 points in the first half, but he and Denver’s Paul Millsap left injured in the second quarter and were ruled out for the game in the third quarter.
The Lakers led 49-42 with 7:30 left in the second before the Nuggets closed the first half on a 31-12 run for the halftime lead and extended the margin in the second half thanks in part to Campazzo’s and Nnaji’s contributions.