The defeats are in the details for the Denver Nuggets.
After Friday’s 106-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena dropped the Nuggets to 1-4 early in the season, star point guard Jamal Murray said the team isn’t far off from a better start through five games.
“Offense will come, but defensively we’ve got to just try and get a couple of more stops, a couple of more good contests, a couple of closeouts to get a couple of more boards,” Murray said. “That’s the ballgame right there.”
After trailing by 16 points in the final minutes of the third quarter, the Nuggets regained the lead on Monte Morris’s 3-pointer with 2:41 left in the fourth quarter. A Will Barton III block led to the 3-pointer and it looked like Barton had made another big defensive play when he stripped Devin Booker a couple of possessions later, but Booker got the ball back and hit a 3-pointer when Barton tried to prevent himself from stepping out of bounds, giving Phoenix a four-point lead. The Nuggets would close within 3 with 2.9 seconds left, but Murray’s chance at a 3 to force overtime was off the mark.
“Being 1-4 sucks. That’s where my head is at,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I thought our guys played really hard tonight, did a lot of good things, gave ourselves a chance, but this is not Year 1 or Year 2 where that’s acceptable. We lost another game. We lost another game at home and we have to be better.”
The Suns hit seven 3-pointers and scored 34 points in the first quarter and took an 11-point lead to halftime. After Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap headed to the bench with foul trouble in the third quarter, the Suns extended the lead to 16 before the Nuggets got back into the game by limiting Phoenix, now 5-1, to 19 points in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t know if we’ve yet to put together a 48-minute effort, and that’s the frustrating thing,” Malone said. “We’ve shown in stretches, I think, how good we can be.”
Murray finished as the game’s high scorer with 31 points, while Jokic and Millsap added 17 and 15, respectively. Phoenix got 22 points from Booker and Deandre Ayton, while Chris Paul finished with 21 points after hitting a baseline fadeaway that put the Suns up four with 7.3 seconds left and two free throws that made it a three-point game before Murray’s final miss.
“We’re five games in. … We’re not playing bad,” Murray said. “Like I said, it’s just the little detail stuff. A couple of closeouts here, a couple of putting a hand up there, a couple of box-outs right here, and that’s the ballgame.”
While JaMychal Green made his Nuggets debut and scored eight points off the bench Friday after missing the first four games of the season, Denver was without Michael Porter Jr. for the first time this season due to COVID-19 protocols. Porter is expected to miss games against Minnesota on Sunday and Tuesday before a possible return, but patience is hardly a luxury provided to the Nuggets’ coach after a slow start to the season.
“Listen, man, the bottom line is we’re 1-4. We suck right now. (We) played hard tonight,” Malone said. “I’ve got to coach a hell of a lot better. We’ve got to play a hell of a lot better, and nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. Minnesota’s not going to feel sorry for us, so we just got to stay with it. We competed. We played hard, and now we just need to put it together for 48 minutes.”