Basketball was, at best, in the back of Michael Malone’s mind less than two hours before his Denver Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic.
Instead of questions on how the Nuggets plan to slow Orlando’s Aaron Gordon — or maybe how interested Malone might be in coaching the Magic forward who recently requested a trade — Malone opened with a reaction to Monday’s shooting that killed 10 people at a Boulder grocery store and never left the subject.
“It seems like we’ve been here before, but before we get into tonight’s game and to basketball, I think it’s really important that we turn our attention where it should be, and that’s back in Boulder,” Malone’s opening statement started. “Obviously, yesterday was another tragedy. Hopefully, that’s something that we can find a way to prevent from happening in the future. And I think I speak for everyone on our team, our travel party, that our thoughts and prayers — which is never enough — but our thoughts and prayers are definitely with the Boulder community and all the families of the 10 innocent people who were murdered yesterday.”
Malone then read each victim’s name and became visibly emotional after finishing the list with Boulder police officer Eric Talley.
“Father of seven kids,” Malone said before taking a long pause. “So we keep all of them in our thoughts and prayers.”
Each of the three Nuggets to speak after the game echoed Malone’s sentiments.
“That’s 10 lives just gone like that — snap your fingers. Go in a shop, get some food, get some eggs, get some milk,” Jamal Murray said. “It’s crazy how it can happen that easy and that quick. I got a King Soopers right by my place. So it’s crazy to think about it simplistically like that. Just walk in a store and your life could be over. My condolences to the families. My prayers up to them.”
“Things like this continue to happen in our country, and it’s very unsettling. It doesn’t sit well with anyone,” PJ Dozier added. “Our thoughts and prayers are always with them.”
The only question addressed to Malone dealt with how the team reacted to and processed the tragedy. Malone said everyone goes about it a little differently. His thoughts seemed to be centered on what can change and what can be done to support the families impacted.
“Obviously, I think we’re all tired of it. That’s an understatement. I know for me, you know, you get so caught up in the job and basketball and … we get judged on wins and losses. I apologize,” Malone said after a couple of long pauses. “We get judged on wins and losses, but if you take a step back and you put yourself in one of those families’ (situations), what do you feel? This is a game. This is a game I love. I have a passion for (it), but I think about Eric Talley and his seven kids. That’s what I think about. I’m just heartbroken for them and everybody else, and hopefully we as a country, we as a state, can find a way to be better.”