Nuggets coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference coach of the month Tuesday.
Malone, in his sixth season in Denver, led the injury-riddled Nuggets to a 13-3 record in April. The Nuggets sit third in the Western Conference heading into Tuesday's games thanks to their strong showing last month. Denver won its first five games of the month before consecutive losses to Boston and Golden State. A second loss on the Warriors' home court April 23 went down as the Nuggets' final loss of the month, as they closed with four straight wins.
Wizards coach Scott Brooks won the Eastern Conference award for leading the Wizards to a 12-5 record in April.