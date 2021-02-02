Nikola Jokic turned consecutive Western Conference player of the week awards into the first monthly award this season.
Denver’s star center averaged 26.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists in December and January and led the Nuggets to a 12-8 record to earn Western Conference player of the month. Other Western Conference nominees included San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan, Dallas’s Luka Doncic, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers forward LeBron James, Portland’s Damian Lillard and Houston’s Christian Wood. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid won the Eastern Conference award.
Jokic started the season with an impressive string of triple-doubles, posting at least 10 points, rebounds and assists in four of Denver’s first six games this season. In the two exceptions, he finished with nine rebounds.
In recent weeks, he’s increased his scoring with teams seemingly sending fewer double teams due to his ability to find the unguarded man when opponents send a second defender. In the last eight games, Jokic is averaging 30.6 points per game. His best game of the season came Sunday when he matched his career-high with 47 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
He’s scored at least 15 points and grabbed eight or more rebounds in each of the Nuggets’ first 20 games to start the season. He’s recorded a double-double in each game by posting double-digit assists in the four games he’s finished with eight or nine rebounds.
Jokic’s defense of the monthly award was delayed when Monday’s game against Detroit was postponed minutes before the scheduled start due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Pistons stayed in Denver to retest players Monday after an inconclusive test led to the postponement. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported later Monday the Pistons traveled to Salt Lake City to play Tuesday’s scheduled game against the Utah Jazz.
Should Denver avoid another postponement, Jokic and the Nuggets will start February’s slate with a two-game road trip to the Lakers beginning Thursday and Sacramento on Saturday before returning to Ball Arena to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.