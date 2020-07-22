The Nuggets' big experiment, emphasis on big, had the NBA world buzzing before, during and after Denver’s 89-82 win over the Washington Wizards in a scrimmage Wednesday afternoon in Orlando, Fla.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone's starting five consisted of three players standing 7-foot or taller — Nikola Jokic, Bol Bol and Mason Plumlee — and two others who are 6-9 — Jerami Grant and Paul Millsap, which generated discussion on social media.
“Tonight might have been the biggest lineup in NBA history,” Malone said in a postgame Zoom teleconference, before listing the starters and their height.
“We also wanted to have a little fun with it, see what we could do on defense, and those guys did a really good job.”
The big and fun lineup came from a bit of necessity. Only eight players suited up, including reserves Noah Vonleh, Tyler Cook and Troy Daniels, the team’s only real guard who led the team with 22 points and hit 4 of 9 attempts from 3-point range.
“I was able to touch the ball every time which definitely never happens, but it was literally fun. I thought I would be dead tired, but I literally wasn’t,” Daniels said. “Coach was getting me in, getting me out and communicating with me. It was definitely fun to get out there, knowing I was the only guard. There might be something new. You know you never know.”
Bol, in his first real action against outside NBA talent, added 16 points, as did Jokic, while the rookie added 10 rebounds and six blocks. Bol captivated NBA Twitter’s attention with an early sequence where he blocked a shot, corralled the rebound, dribbled up court and hit a pull-up 3-pointer in transition. He later took a defensive rebound, dribbled a few times and fired a one-handed pass to Vonleh for a reverse layup.
“This is his first game against NBA competition and for him to go out there and get 16, 10 with six blocks is great,” Malone said. "We put him in the middle of our zone, tried to funnel everything to him and let him block shots. He did a really good job of that. I think he got tired as the game went on, which is to be expected. He played 32 minutes, which was a team-high.
“He’s only going to get better. He did a lot of really good things out there. I’m proud of him.”
The social media buzz continued afterward when the Nuggets’ public relations staff informed the media that Bol’s press conference was delayed because he was submitting a drug test to the NBA, leaving fans to joke about the randomness of the test.
The Nuggets’ 25 turnovers, however, was no laughing matter. Jokic, who was deemed to be the truest of point guards available, recorded eight of them. The Nuggets coach said giveaways were an issue even before play was halted in March.
“Regardless of who else is out there, Nikola can’t have eight turnovers. Sixteen points, seven assists, seven rebounds is great, but he needs to set the tone for us,” Malone said.
“I know he’ll be better. It’s something he takes great pride in.”
The Nuggets could get another look at their big lineup in Saturday’s scheduled scrimmage against New Orleans, though Malone could have a few more options. Jamal Murray and Will Barton were held out Wednesday as a precautionary measure, while the Denver Post reported Michael Porter Jr. was en route to Orlando. Malone has not discussed players who are not with the team, and Wednesday seven big bodies and Daniels were enough.
“It wasn’t pretty all the time, but I give our guys a lot of credit," Malone said. “We had a lot of guys step in and play positions that are not their natural, comfortable positions. So, (we) did some good things.”