DENVER – It was blustery outside Ball Arena and scorching inside the Nuggets’ home Wednesday.
The Minnesota Timberwolves provided the heat in a 124-107 win by making 23 of 48 shots from 3-point range. The visitors never trailed, scored 25 points off 17 Nuggets turnovers and dropped Denver to 14-14 on the season.
“They were getting everything they wanted,” reserve forward Zeke Nnaji said after scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the loss. “They didn’t feel us when we were on defense because they were shooting the ball really well. It clearly means we weren’t intense enough, so we’ve got to be better.”
Anthony Edwards made 10 of his 14 attempts from deep and scored a game-high 32 points. The 10 made 3-pointers are a new franchise record. Karl-Anthony Towns was one of four other Timberwolves to hit three 3-pointers as the Nuggets defended like they were afraid of getting burned.
“They didn’t feel us. Anthony Edwards had zero free throw attempts. He just danced with the ball and shot 3 and 3. We just refused to get into him. Towns hit 3. (Patrick) Beverley hit 3. (D’Angelo) Russell hit 3. (Jaden) McDaniels hit 3. They didn’t feel us. So, yes, give them credit. They shot the ball lights out. They were the more physical team. They were the more aggressive team, but I wouldn’t sit here and say ‘Oh, they just hit tough shots.’ They hit shots that were open. We never, for whatever reason, never really adjusted our aggressiveness. We kept on guarding Anthony Edwards like he was 0-14. The guy made 10 3s. It wasn’t them catching fire. It was us not having the correct defensive disposition."
The Timberwolves, which entered 33.5% from 3-point range as a team, started hot and led by as many as 16 in the first quarter. They hit 9 of 13 from 3-point range and took a 40-32 lead to the second quarter.
Markus Howard, who finished with 14 points, hit his third 3-pointer early in the second quarter to pull the Nuggets within six, but Minnesota led 75-61 at halftime after leading by as many as 20. Howard was in line for some extra minutes after Bones Hyland was sent home for a violation of team rules, Malone said postgame. Whatever infraction was committed did little to change his coach’s feelings about the rookie, who is expected to be back with the team for the upcoming road trip.
“I love him,” Malone said. “He’s got a bright future here, and he’ll be on our road trip and back playing come Atlanta.”
Howard’s increased opportunity ended a bit prematurely, as he needed to be helped off the court with a left-knee injury early in the fourth quarter. He didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off. Denver’s coach said his athletic trainer mentioned the possibility of a hyperextension but added more testing will be done.
“I’m just hoping and praying that it’s nothing severe,” Malone.
After hitting 16 of its 29 3-point attempts in the first half, the Timberwolves used a few more 3-pointers to stretch their lead to 23 late in the third quarter and took a 20-point advantage to the fourth quarter.
The Nuggets closed within 12 points midway through the fourth quarter, but Edwards hit his eighth, ninth and 10th 3s in the span of 1:09 to put Minnesota up 22 with 3:09 left.
Nikola Jokic needed just three quarters to post his third triple-double in the last five games.
“He’s incredible. He’s the MVP for a reason,” Nnaji said. “He’s unguardable, and he can make passes that no one else can. He’s the best passer in the NBA. It’s incredibly fun to play with him and just to watch.”
Jokic’s final line of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists was good for his 63rd triple-double of his career, which broke a tie with Brooklyn’s James Harden and moved Denver’s star into seventh on the NBA’s career list.
Monte Morris added 15 points, while Jeff Green was the fifth Nugget in double figures with 10 points.
“I think we are providing good shots,” Jokic said. “As long as we are doing that, I think we are going to be fine.”
JaMychal Green, who missed his second straight game with an ankle injury, could be available during an upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Friday in Atlanta. The Nuggets will need to do a better job of preventing the Hawks from catching fire, as Atlanta’s second in the NBA with a 38.3% mark from 3-point range.
“We, as a group, need to be better,” Jokic said. “And, hopefully, we will.”