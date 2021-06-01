DENVER — The Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 147-140, in a double-overtime thriller Tuesday night at Ball Arena to take a 3-2 series lead in the first-round matchup.
The Nuggets led by as many as 22 in the second quarter, but a 30-11 run by the Blazers to end the half made it a three-point game at halftime. It was back-and-forth from there, with Portland’s Damian Lillard hitting a 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Lillard would hit another 3, this time with six seconds left, at the end of the first overtime to send the game to a second overtime. Lillard finished the game with 55 points and an NBA Playoff record 12 3-pointers.
But it was in the second overtime where the Nuggets took over, with Monte Morris hitting two free throws with eight seconds left to seal the win. Morris scored a career-high 28 points off the bench. Denver's Nikola Jokic finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
Game 6 will take place Thursday in Portland with the series on the line.
