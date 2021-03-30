DENVER – The Nuggets welcomed their fans back to Ball Arena by giving them plenty of reasons to cheer.
Jamal Murray put down a dunk in the final minute to secure a 104-95 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday with his fifth 3-pointer. Michael Porter Jr. scored 14 points before missing a shot. New arrival Aaron Gordon put down a couple of dunks. Nikola Jokic heard actual “M-V-P” chants for the first time this season after his 21-point, 10-rebound and five-assist effort.
“We don’t have to bring our own energy,” Murray said after finishing with a game-high 30 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. “They can just come and hearing them after a shot, hearing them after a play, it just gets us up. I think you saw by the way we’re playing. Even when we’re making or missing shots, our energy is just on a different level. They make all the difference in the world for us, so it was good just have them back in the building.”
The Nuggets, who never trailed, needed just over five minutes to open a double-digit lead and went on to score 44 points in the first quarter and hold the visitors to 22.
“We were really good,” Jokic said. “We were making shots. We were playing for each other. We were playing defense. We were running. We had really good spacing on the floor. The first quarter was really amazing for us.”
Denver increased the lead to 23 by halftime and went up 25 in the third quarter with Philly's Joel Embiid out. Then, Philadelphia won the fourth-quarter 24-16, forcing the Nuggets to hold off a late 76ers’ surge that got the lead down to six before Murray’s dunk with 19.4 seconds left.
“The challenge is just if we view ourself as a championship team, we got to play that brand of basketball all 48 minutes,” Porter said. “It doesn’t matter how big our lead gets, we’ve got to stick to what works.”
Porter finished with a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double. Paul Millsap added 10 points off the bench for Denver. Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 13 points. Gordon finished with just six points, but helped limit Ben Simmons (11) and Tobias Harris (12) to a combined 23 points.
“I thought Aaron’s defense just all-around has been terrific,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He’s going to get more and more comfortable offensively, figuring out how we play, but I’m really impressed with how seamless he’s fit in in these first two games.”
After the final buzzer, Murray took his turn to applaud the fans and made a special mention of the front-line workers in attendance.
“Just having them back in the building, just having that life, that makes all the difference,” Murray said. “We feel that.”
The Nuggets are scheduled to head out for a road game against the Clippers on Thursday before returning home Sunday to play Orlando.
“To do it in front of the KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment), some of our families and most importantly the front-line workers, that was really neat. It was great having that energy back in the arena. We appreciate that, but I’m getting tired of watching us build big leads, play the right way and then just for some reason relax, come up for air and allow that game to become a lot more interesting than it should have,” Malone said.
“The energy they (brought) was fantastic. When we get back from LA, I think we’ll have some more fans here. I’m looking forward to that.”