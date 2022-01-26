Austin Rivers stepped up to the second-half challenge in the Nuggets’ 124-118 win over the Nets on Wednesday in Brooklyn.
After what Michael Malone described as an “inexcusable,” close to the first half, which saw the Nets leading by 11, Denver’s coach said he challenged his team to turn things around in the second half.
“To their credit, they came out of that locker room and put forth a great effort in that third quarter,” Malone said.
Rivers made six of his seven 3-pointers and scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half, helping the Nuggets improve to 26-21 and 8-3 in their last 11 games. He made 7 of 10 from 3-point range, hit both of his free throws and added two steals.
“I’m a scorer. I can score the ball,” Rivers said. “I really feel like I can do this consistently. Obviously, that hasn’t been my role here, so I just try to come out each night and be aggressive.”
The veteran guard’s role has fluctuated recently. He started games with Will Barton III out, came off the bench in other games and did not play at all in another.
“He’s smart enough to know in this business that it’s going to come around,” Malone said. “He comes in, and he’s like the MVP of the game for us, scoring those points in the second half, which we needed every one of them.”
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
“We have the best offensive player in the NBA. (Shoot), we feel like we have the best player in the NBA,” Rivers said. “We have a bunch of guys around him that fit him and complement him.”
Barton got off to a hot start and finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. DeMarcus Cousins added 13 points and grabbed six rebounds before being ejected in the fourth quarter, while Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon added 10 points apiece.
Rookie Cam Thomas led the Nets with 25 points, while Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 and 18 points, respectively. Brooklyn went without James Harden (hamstring tightness) Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) and Kyrie Irving, who is ineligible to play in home games due to his unvaccinated status.
Barton hit two 3s to open the game and scored or assisted on Denver’s first 15 points, leading the Nuggets to an 11-point lead in the first five minutes.
“I just wanted to take it upon me to just go out there and be aggressive, play hard and get us going,” Barton said.
Jokic scored the other seven of Denver’s first 15 points but headed to the bench earlier than usual after picking up his second foul in the first six minutes. Cousins replaced Jokic and scored 11 of his points and grabbed five of his six rebounds in a 10-minute stint before Jokic returned to a four-point lead in the middle of the second quarter. A 23-8 Nets’ run over the final seven minutes of the half gave the hosts a 65-54 lead and prompted Malone’s challenge.
Jokic hit a 3-pointer and assisted on a couple of dunks, as the Nuggets used an 18-6 run to regain the lead in the third. The Nuggets took a five-point lead to the fourth after Rivers hit three 3-pointers and added a driving layup in the final 3:30 of the third.
“You see a couple go down, and you just keep being aggressive,” Rivers said. “I feel like the last couple of games I’ve just been feeling really good, shooting the ball well. I’ve been putting in the work on off days, seeing the ball go through the net.”
Rivers hit his fifth and sixth 3-pointers in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter before the seventh put the Nuggets up by eight midway through the quarter. When his man went to double the ball, Jokic found an unguarded Rivers in the corner for his final 3 of the night.
“It’s easy on this team,” Rivers said. “Guys just make the right play.”
Jokic then made four straight free throws and grabbed a couple of important rebounds as the Nuggets secured the win. A third consecutive win to start the road trip is on the line Friday in New Orleans.