The Denver Nuggets are back and feeling better after the All-Star break.
Gary Harris (left adductor strain) and R.J. Hampton (health and safety protocols) are the only two members of Michael Malone’s squad listed as "out" for the team’s first game of the second half of the season, Friday at Memphis. JaMychal Green (left shoulder sprain) and Paul Millsap (left knee sprain) are both listed as questionable. Whether or not a potential return from one of the power forwards would alter the starting lineup featuring Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic that won five of the final six games before the break remains to be determined.
“We’ll do like we always do, and slowly bring them along,” Malone said Thursday. “We have a group that’s playing very well … on both ends of the floor. When we get guys back available, we’ll work them back into the rotation.”
Millsap, the starting power forward to begin the season, complimented Porter’s play and seemed not to care whether he starts immediately upon his return or not but added he’s feeling better after some extra time off.
“That extra week I got off without playing games really helped — much needed at the time,” Millsap said. “I was able to get a lot of things accomplished, get a lot of things done during that time.”
The same goes for Murray who played through a series of injuries throughout the first half.
“I feel good. The All-Star break was well needed,” Murray said.
“I take a mental break from everything and everybody and just get ready to go back at it.”
A four-game road winning streak and Portland’s loss Thursday helped the Nuggets start the second half tied for fifth in the Western Conference. Malone and company are looking for another road win Friday before a five-game homestand figures to give the Nuggets a chance to improve their playoff position.
“The challenge now is try to find that rhythm that we had going into the break and come out with that same type of rhythm and get off to a great start in the second half,” Malone said.
“Once guys got settled in and adjusted to their roles and what they were doing, you (saw) that we had a nice little run toward the end,” Millsap added. “We’re looking to get back into that start, looking to get back into rhythm.”
For Murray, the key to keeping up that stretch seems not to be personnel but playing the right way. In the four games before the break, the Nuggets had three different leading scorers and held their opponent under 100 points twice.
“Keep playing the same way we’ve been playing,” Murray said. “No reason to overthink it or change anything. It’s just basketball. We know how to play it.”
Denver’s second half unofficially started with a practice Thursday that Malone characterized as “spirited,” before Friday’s game against the Grizzlies.
“Hopefully, that bodes well for tomorrow night,” Malone said.