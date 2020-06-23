DENVER — Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an ESPN report Tuesday.
Jokic received the positive test in his home country of Serbia. He's asymptomatic and expected to return to the United States and the Nuggets later this week, the report said.
The Nuggets hold the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. NBA teams are expected to travel to Orlando on July 7-9 for training camp prior to the season resuming July 30.
It remains to be seen if Jokic contracting the virus now — instead of later, after play resumes and he'd be forced to sit out — is actually a positive development for the Nuggets. Jokic has undergone a significant body makeover during the pandemic, losing close to 40 pounds.
"He's beach ready. He has abs," president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said recently.