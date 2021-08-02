Veteran forward Jeff Green will reportedly add another team to his long list.
After starting his career with the Seattle Supersonics and Oklahoma City Thunder, Green went on to play for Boston, Memphis, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando, Cleveland, Washington, Utah, Houston and most recently Brooklyn.
Green is set to add Denver to his list after reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with the Nuggets worth a $10 million.
With the Nets, Green started 38 of the 68 games he appeared in, averaging 11 points and 3.9 rebounds with a 41.2% mark from 3-point range.
After three years at Georgetown, the Maryland native declared for the 2007 NBA Draft when he was the No. 5 pick.