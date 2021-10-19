After waiving Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Tarik Black, Davon Reed and Nik Stauskas in recent days, the Nuggets roster sits at the NBA maximum of 17 players, which includes two players on two-way contracts. Here’s what each member of the Denver Nuggets can look forward to the season.
#00 Markus Howard
Howard, one of Denver’s two-way players, will spend some time with the Nuggets’ new G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold, though he has showcased an ability to be an NBA-level scorer in stints. He scored 15 or more points in three games late last season. He finished with 31 points, making nine 3-pointers, in Denver’s preseason finale but will likely start the season with the third unit or in Grand Rapids.
#0 JaMychal Green
A tough, 6-foot-8 forward who made 39.9% of his 3-pointers last season, Green could earn minutes at both backup power forward and center. After averaging nearly 20 minutes and just over eight points per game last season, it would be a surprise if either of those figures changed drastically in Green’s second season in Denver.
#1 Michael Porter Jr.
Porter got his max extension this offseason and will get a chance to take another step in his blossoming career with Jamal Murray sidelined for the start of this season. There’s been few doubts about Porter’s offensive ability, but the defense remains a work in progress. If he can display growth on both ends of the floor, Porter could again be a popular pick for the league’s Most Improved Player award.
#3 Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland
The rookie has won over his coaches and teammates with an infectious personality and serious game throughout Summer League and preseason. Hyland led all rookies with 76 points from his five preseason games. While it’s not clear what his role will be with the Nuggets, coach Michael Malone said during the preseason that it’s going to be hard to keep Hyland off the court. A role as a reserve combo guard seems most likely.
#5 Will Barton III
Health has held Barton back in the last two seasons, but the veteran guard said he’s feeling good heading into his 10th NBA season. He said he’s used the preseason to develop different parts of his game. He could be tasked with more creation until Murray returns. After a brief preseason scare, Barton’s back from a sprained ankle and is expected to open the season as Denver’s starting shooting guard.
#7 Facundo Campazzo
The Argentine’s first NBA season featured a lot of flashy passes and a few different roles. After starting the season as a reserve guard, Campazzo ended up starting 19 games last season amid a series of injuries. He likely will start the season as Monte Morris’s backup but his role could be impacted by Jamal Murray’s eventual return from injury and the addition of Bones Hyland. Campazzo’s unselfish offensive approach and defensive intensity should get him regular minutes off the bench.
#8 Jeff Green
Surnames might not be the only thing shared by Jeff and JaMychal Green, as both project as reserves capable of playing multiple positions. If the Nuggets don’t utilize a true backup center while Nikola Jokic rests, Jeff Green is another player who can play small-ball center. The veteran entered the NBA in 2007 and the Nuggets will be his 12th NBA team, giving him more experience than any of his new teammates. He averaged 11 points and 3.9 rebounds for Brooklyn last season.
#10 Bol Bol
The 7-foot-2 fan favorite received some praise for a better approach and admitted to better habits heading into his third NBA season. Whether that impacts his standing in coach Michael Malone’s eyes is to be determined. Bol played in 32 games last season, making the first two starts of his career. Starting the season with the third unit – and still having his supporters chant his name as a request for more minutes - seems like the most likely outcome for Bol.
#11 Monte Morris
Morris said he spent part of his offseason tending to knee tendinitis that’s bothered him throughout his NBA career. He’ll want to be at his best this season, as he’s expected to take over the starting point guard duties until Jamal Murray makes his return from his own knee injury. Morris got a taste of that role late last season, starting 13 games and averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 assists.
#15 Nikola Jokic
It might not be fair for the Nuggets to ask for more from last season’s Most Valuable Player, but that might be the case with the team starting the year without its second star. Jokic played in all 72 regular-season games, though the team has expressed its intent to have him rest occasionally this season. His 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game last season all set or tied his career-best marks. He’ll look to do even more this season.
#21 Petr Cornelie
Should the Nuggets need a more traditional back-up center at times this season, Cornelie might be the man. At 6-foot-11, the 26-year-old Frenchman has the size. Whether he has the NBA game remains a question after playing exclusively in France before joining the Nuggets this offseason. Cornelie is also on a two-way contract, which should allow him to get some minutes in Grand Rapids if adjusting to the American games proves to be a challenge.
#22 Zeke Nnaji
Nnaji’s rookie season included glimpses of what looked to be the start of a promising NBA career. He started his first professional season with some hot shooting from 3 and showcased the ability to switch defensively and guard multiple positions, a valuable skill at 6-foot-9. Nnaji experienced some struggles in Summer League and preseason, but still figures to get another chance to contribute this season. Jeff and JaMychal Green look to be in front of the 20-year-old on the reserve forward pecking order.
#25 Austin Rivers
The veteran guard joined the team midseason to fill out a depleted backcourt and provided value on and off the court. Praised by teammates and coach Michael Malone for his mature approach. Rivers started nine of the Nuggets’ 10 postseason games, including 18- and 21-point games in wins over Portland. He ceded his starting spot to Will Barton III, but will look to remain part of the Nuggets’ rotation as a reserve.
#27 Jamal Murray
The Nuggets won’t be at their best until Murray makes his return. After tearing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament late last regular season, the Nuggets’ championship dreams were diminished and eventually dashed in a Phoenix Suns’ sweep. There’s been no timeline given for Murray’s return, but his progress has received strong reviews from teammates and coach Michael Malone. Until he returns, the Nuggets will look elsewhere for scoring, especially at the end of games.
#31 Vlatko Cancar
Fresh off a strong showing at the Olympics for Slovenia, which reached the semifinals before finishing fourth, Cancar will look to carve out a bigger role in his third season with the Nuggets. He played in 41 games last season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.2 rebounds. If his preseason minutes were any indication, Cancar remains a member of the Nuggets’ third unit.
#35 PJ Dozier
Nuggets coach Michael Malone hasn’t been shy about his appreciation of Dozier. The 6-foot-6 guard gives Denver versatility on both ends of the floor, and he’s firmly in the rotation to start the season. Dozier had a productive season derailed by an adductor strain late in the regular season, and he missed the playoffs. He recorded career highs in points (7.7), rebounds (3.6), steals (.6) and blocks (.4) last season.
#50 Aaron Gordon
Gordon’s addition just before last season’s trade deadline gave the Nuggets hope they had acquired the defensive stopper that could help bring a championship to Denver. The Nuggets looked like contenders until a rash of injuries upended the season. Gordon averaged 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25 regular-season games with the Nuggets, numbers he’ll look to improve upon after a full training camp and preseason with the Nuggets.