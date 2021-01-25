Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to their first three-game win streak of the season last week and picked up an award Monday afternoon to show for his efforts.
In a home win over Oklahoma City and back-to-back overtime victories at Phoenix, Denver’s 25-year-old star center averaged 29 points, 14.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals to earn NBA Western Conference player of the week.
It’s Jokic’s seventh time winning the award in his career, which ties Alex English for the franchise record. It’s Jokic’s first time this season.
After recording a double-double in each of the Nuggets’ first 16 games, Jokic is nearly averaging a triple-double, posting 25.8 points, 12 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Jokic scored at least 27 points in each game last week with a high of 31 points in Friday’s win over the Suns. He followed that up with a 29-point, 22-rebound effort Saturday. The 22 rebounds are a career high.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid earned the Eastern Conference award.
Though he did not have a double-digit assist game last week, Jokic starts this week still leading the NBA in total assists.