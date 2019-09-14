BOULDER • Ben Waters had never shown his teammates his next gear. Then again, he’d never been placed in a situation anywhere close to this.
Just consider how ideal this setting — Air Force’s 30-23 overtime win at Colorado — was for Waters. He’s a Denver native and Valor Christian graduate. He had at least 30 friends and family on hand to watch. A senior, he had never caught a pass for Air Force in a career that has seen him switch back-and-forth between offense and defense while his game action was limited to special teams. He grew up a CU fan, but received only tepid interest from the Buffaloes on the recruiting trail.
Under those conditions, the slot receiver made his first career catch in the second quarter for 11 yards and a first down, setting up a score. A few minutes later he caught a pass from Donald Hammond III and outraced everybody for an 81-yard touchdown — the Falcons’ longest reception since 2005 and eighth longest in program history.
“I was (surprised),” Hammond said. “I thought he was going to get tackled at first when they tried to trip him up.”
Not on this day. Oh, and for good measure, Waters sprang tailback Kade Remsberg for the go-ahead score in overtime. Then, he celebrated victory.
“It was a long time overdue,” said Waters, who also had a 6-yard run.
“It was unreal. Biggest thing is I was just able to soak it in and enjoy it.”
Coach Troy Calhoun wasn’t overly surprised by Waters’ burst of speed, having watched him run a 48-second 400-yard dash at Valor.
“What’s neat for him is he’s found a home,” Calhoun said. “He’s played all kinds of positions for us, and he’s done a lot for the sake of the team. ”
Waters wasn’t shy in touting Air Force’s chances leading up to this game. And he’s not backing down now.
“It has to,” Waters said when asked if this victory ought to grab national attention.