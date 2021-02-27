Denver senior forward Jaakko Heikkinen (10) and Colorado College senior defenseman Zach Berzolla (8) race towards the puck during college hockey game as the CC Tigers and DU Battle for the Gold Pan at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Denver won the game against the CC Tigers by a score of 5 to 1. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)