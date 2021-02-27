The Denver Pioneers were alarmingly undisciplined, which usually spells doom for a team in a good conference.
Against a struggling Colorado College offense, however, they made out just fine.
Putting Saturday’s game away with a pair of power-play goals in the second period, Denver secured at least a tie in the six-game season series. Ties benefit the defending team, so a 4-0 victory over the Tigers allowed the Pioneers to hold onto the Gold Pan trophy for at least another year.
For the second straight year, the Pioneers didn’t mark the occasion on the ice with a team photo or anything of the sort. They didn’t bring the trophy out. Just a stick salute a smattering of fans, then a skate to the locker room.
The Pioneers (9-12-1) gave the Tigers chance after chance on the man advantage, but CC’s offense went dormant again. Colorado College was outscored 9-1 in the two-game series against Denver, which had lost three straight.
Just 7:08 into the first period, Carter Savoie scored the winning goal. He ended a long stretch between whistles that included a CC 2 on 1 and a breakup of a rush in the other direction.
Connor Caponi scored with under a minute to play in the first period. Cole Guttman added two power-play goals in the second, giving the Pioneers the 4-0 lead at the game’s halfway point. That was more than enough.
Magnus Chrona started for a second straight night in net for Denver. He made 29 saves.
“Magnus was really good again for us,” Pioneers coach David Carle said. “He kept us in the hockey game and in many moments he made lots of good saves. Pucks stuck to him and he had to make secondary saves point blank as well.
“It was his best performance in back-to-back games. It was really nice to see him elevate himself and help the team when we needed him.”
CC coach Mike Haviland said he liked the Tigers’ start. Another late allowed goal, however, sent them into the period break on a sour note.
“Then we got ourselves in penalty trouble,” Haviland said.