The Denver Broncos will be hosting 13 open practices at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood this year, starting Saturday, July 28. While they are all free to attend and boast the chance to get autographs from players, there's a lot you need to know before you go.
But first, here's the full schedule:
Saturday, July 28
9:30 a.m. - Noon
Sunday, July 29
9:30 a.m. - Noon
Monday, July 30
9:30 a.m. - Noon
Tuesday, July 31
9:30 a.m. - Noon
Wednesday, Aug. 1
9:30 a.m. - Noon
Friday, Aug. 3*
9:30 a.m. - Noon
Saturday, Aug. 4
9:30 a.m. - Noon
Sunday, Aug. 5
9:30 a.m. - Noon
Tuesday, Aug. 7
9:30 a.m. - Noon
Wednesday, Aug. 8
9:30 a.m. - Noon
Thursday, Aug. 9
9:30 a.m. - Noon
Tuesday, Aug. 14**
9:30 a.m. - Noon
Wednesday, Aug. 15**
9:30 a.m. - Noon
*Kid's Day at camp: The first 2,000 kids in attendance will receive superhero capes in celebration of Miles the Mascot's birthday.
**These will be joint practices with the Chicago Bears.
What to expect
Every practice goes from 9:30 a.m. to noon, but gates open at 8 a.m. To snag a parking spot, however, you might consider showing up even earlier. The lot, where parking is on a first-come first-serve basis, opens at 7 a.m. Don't park on the street.
Once inside, seating is on a grass berm, and don't expect any shade. There'll be opportunity for autographs to be signed by players from alternating position groups after the practice.
And just like last year, a variety of food trucks will be parked on the west side of the facility, though food won't be allowed on the field itself.
Know what (not) to bring
There's a fairly extensive list of items that are prohibited from the UCHealth Training Center, so it's best to know beforehand what you'll need, and what not to bring.
Don't bring in coolers, any metal containers, food, strollers, iPads, helmets, pets, or even a selfie stick. These items are not allowed.
Also be aware that lawn chairs and umbrellas won't be permitted on the field either. Dress appropriately for sitting on natural grass, and bring a poncho in case it rains -- you never know about that Colorado weather.
And while it can't be in a metal container, don't forget sunscreen.
Note that while still cameras with short lenses are allowed, taking video is not, even on a cellphone. There will be staff members enforcing this rule.
You'll also want to read up on the Broncos' stadium bag policy, which is mandatory at training camp practices as well as real games. Small purses, gallon-size zip-locks and clear plastic bags not exceeding 12"x6"x12" are okay, but it helps to have everything you're bringing visible to speed up the security process.
Lastly, remember that it's the memories that will last forever, not the memorabilia. That said, don't forget an extra sharpie.