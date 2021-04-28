The Broncos have traded for Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
The Broncos will pay $3 million of Bridgewater's $10 million salary in 2021, with the Panthers paying the other $7 million.
“Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room," general manager George Paton said in a statement. "He’s a talented player and leader who’s had success in this league in a number of different situations. Being familiar with Teddy from Minnesota, he's going to compete and do everything he can to help us win."
This trade comes almost a week after Paton said he wanted to bring in either a veteran or rookie quarterback to compete with Drew Lock, who started 13 games for Denver last season. It also comes one day before the NFL draft, which many had speculated the Broncos might take a quarterback in. Those plans may have now changed.
“We do like Drew Lock," Paton said April 22. "What we don’t want to do is force it and bring a guy in or overpay a guy to come in and he’s not as good as the guy we have and maybe he’s not good enough to compete."
Bridgewater brings plenty of experience, having been in the league since 2014 when the Vikings — who Paton worked for at the time — drafted him 32nd. He's had an up and down career, dealing with multiple injuries that sidelined him Minnesota and eventually led him to New Orleans as a backup in 2018 and 2019. He signed with the Panthers last season, starting 15 games and throwing for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
He's started 49 games in his career, making him a solid veteran to bring in to compete.
"We want to get the right guy, and we still have time. There’s a trade market and we still have the draft," Paton said. "The landscape may change after the draft. If a team drafts one, maybe that quarterback is on the market. We’re going to be patient and not force it. We realize we want competition, and I’ve said that since I’ve gotten here. That hasn’t changed.”
This doesn't mean the Broncos won't draft a quarterback come Thursday night, as maybe Ohio State's Justin Fields or North Dakota State's Trey Lance could learn a lot from sitting behind Bridgewater for a year. Or maybe they take that same approach with Lock.