There were three special teams blunders by the Denver Broncos in as many weeks after Thursday's victory against the Jets.
Three separate units have erred and cost the Broncos points or helped their opponents score since Week 2.
Against New York on Thursday, it was the field goal-block unit’s mistake that helped the offensively-challenged Jets.
Sam Ficken missed his first field goal attempt, a 46-yard try, midway through the second quarter, but Joe Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the long snapper. The personal foul gave the Jets a first down on Denver’s 14-yard line. Three plays later, Ficken split the uprights from 26 yards out to tie the score at 10.
A week ago, it was the punt team that allowed a Tampa Bay rusher to block Sam Martin’s punt on the first drive of the game. The Buccaneers recovered and advanced to Denver’s 10-yard line. Three plays later, Tom Brady hit Chris Godwin for the game's opening score.
In Week 2 against the Steelers, Brandon McManus missed a second quarter field goal that would’ve made it a one-possession game. Pittsburgh instead led 17-3 at halftime.
Thursday, McManus was back to his consistent self. He made field goals of 40, 53 and 54 yards, hit all his point-after-touchdown tries and saw his kickoffs routinely sail into the end zone for touchbacks.
Diontae Spencer handled the punt and kickoff returns without issue. His highlight came on a 44-yard punt return in the third quarter that had the Broncos start their third drive of the third quarter in Jets’ territory. New York’s punter, Braden Mann, made the touchdown-saving tackle.