2
Missed field goals for Tennessee in the first half, as Stephen Gostkowski missed from 47 yards in the first quarter and had a 44-yard attempt blocked with 8 seconds left in the second quarter.
4
Starting quarterbacks used in the past four season openers for the Broncos, as Drew Lock joined Joe Flacco (2019), Case Keenum (2018) and Trevor Siemian (2017).
9
Starting quarterbacks used by the Broncos in 21 season openers since John Elway’s retirement following the 1998 season.
9
Yards on the first touchdown of the game from Drew Lock to Noah Fant. It was just the fourth time in the past 12 openers that the Broncos scored the first touchdown.
378
First-place Heisman Trophy votes for Titans running back Derrick Henry when he won the award while at Alabama in a close contest over runner-up and Denver native Christian McCaffrey, who had 290 first-place votes.