DENVER — At a time when Broncos fans were still hopeful this was finally the year their beloved team turned it around, one of the team's best players decided to party and drive though LoDo.
Now Kareem Jackson is done for the season.
Jackson was suspended Tuesday for the final two games — against the Lions and Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High — thanks to a DUI arrest Sept. 19. That was way back in Week 3, a few days before the Broncos played the Packers in Green Bay, with 14 games still ahead.
"I would like to apologize to the Broncos organization, my teammates and fans. I understand the severity in my lapse in judgment and I will certainly not make this mistake again. I know I am fortunate to play in the NFL and am held to a high standard of professionalism and conduct," Jackson wrote on Twitter.
The 5-9 Broncos were officially eliminated from playoff contention after a loss Sunday at Kansas City. Another lost season will close without a man who was in the running for defensive MVP. Jackson, who was on the field for 98 percent of the defensive snaps in the Green Bay game, was named AFC defensive player of the week after a huge performance at Houston on Dec. 8.
Denver's 9News reported the arrest occurred on Auraria Parkway near Pepsi Center. The DUI charge was dismissed through a plea deal, the station reported. The NFL suspended Jackson for two games for violating the league's policy on substance abuse.
"There are high standards for the personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment," the Broncos said in a statement.
Jackson is in the first year of a three-year, $33 million contract that came with $23 million guaranteed. The NFL's suspension is without pay, meaning Jackson will forfeit over $350,000 in salary. A quick check of the Uber app shows a ride from Pepsi Center to UCHealth Training Center, for example, is right around $31.50.