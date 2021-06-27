When Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson were selected 12 picks apart in the fifth round of the NFL draft they knew they likely wouldn't see the field relatively soon.

With 27-year-old Justin Simmons signing a four-year deal this offseason and 33-year-old Kareem Jackson returning on a one-year contract, Sterns' and Johnson's futures in the NFL have been put on pause. But the two have been impressive this offseason and both are expected to make the 53-man roster, even though the Broncos only took three safeties on its initial roster a year ago.

“I think you first look at our starters in Kareem and Justin, and we want guys that have a variety of skills, where they can play in the deep part of the field, cover man-to-man, tackle, be great communicators," defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. "So we went in to the college ranks — and again, our draft team found guys with ball skills and guys that could function in the deep part of the field. Right now, we’re pleased. We just tell them to watch the guys in front of them. They’re learning the system so they can go to camp to compete.”

The third safety to join Simmons and Jackson last year was Trey Marshall, and eventually P.J. Locke also contributed, playing in 15 games. But with Johnson and Sterns in the mix, they'll be fighting for their job in training camp.

“Well we hope that they can play any of those safeties that become backup safeties, and you’re not limited to only having two. If it’s more — you can have three," coach Vic Fangio said. "They’ll carve a good role in the special teams, just like Trey and P.J. did last year, and anybody else that’s in that role has to be able to do. With the way that NFL offenses are playing these days, you’re going to have five and six DBs out there a good bit. So if they can carve a niche to be one of the up-front players, that helps them. But we’re happy with our safety depth.”

While Johnson and Sterns may not be competing for a starting spot this season, they likely will be next year if Jackson departs. Both have high upside, being labeled as "ballhawks" with Sterns having five interceptions at Texas and Johnson with seven at Indiana, four of which came last year.

Johnson has especially stood out this offseason as a playmaker, making several plays during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11, including an interception.

“He's fit in. He's doing good learning," Fangio said of Johnson. "We expect a lot out of the safeties from a mental standpoint, both from before the ball is snapped and after the ball is snapped. I think he's done good in picking up what we're doing. By no means is he where he needs to be, but I think he's having a nice, logical progression in that regard.

"We need him to make sure he's a ball-carrier-tackling ballhawk, too. That's where the big difference is going to be. He needs to tackle better than he did in college this past year."

It's clear Johnson and Sterns have a ways to go before they follow in Simmons' or Jackson's footsteps. But it's also clear the pair of fifth-round safeties are a part of the Broncos' long-term plan in their secondary.

“The impressions are good," Fangio said. "I like the way they are moving. I think their brains work good back there, and once they get everything figured out mentally, they’ll look a lot better. I’ve been pleased with their progress so far."