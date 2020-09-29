Brett Rypien, the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback for Thursday’s game against the New York Jets, shares more than a last name and a position with his uncle Mark.
When Broncos coach Vic Fangio announced Brett as Thursday’s starter, four days after he completed his first NFL pass in reserve action against Tampa Bay, Mark’s name slipped out of his mouth. After being released prior to the season the last couple of years, Brett’s career is starting on a similar path to his uncle’s.
“I’ve always tried to take the mentality of getting better every single day. I can even go back to my uncle Mark’s career. He sat his first two years on IR,” Brett said. “Having conversations with him and seeing the way he overcame adversity throughout his first two years and then being able to win a Super Bowl and be a starter for 15 years, I don’t think I ever lost hope or got discouraged. I’ve just tried to get better.”
That started with daily film study with his dad in high school and Brett remains enrolled in football school as a 24-year-old rookie.
“That’s always kind of been my MO, stemming from my uncle Mark who was a guy who worked really hard in the film room and was a pro every single day,” Brett said. “You look at guys like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning and that’s always been the standard for the position in how they work, how they watch film and how much they understand the game. That’s what I’ve always aspired to be, and I’ll continue to get better at that every single day.”
When picking a starter for Thursday’s game, Rypien’s football mind may have given him the edge over Jeff Driksel. Rypein completed 8 of 9 passes against the Buccaneers for 53 yards. His only incompletion was an interception, while Driskel went 17 for 30 for 176 yards with a touchdown and an interception. While Fangio said it’s possible Driskel sees some time Thursday, it’s Rypien’s chance to change the course of his career.
“We’ve had a year and two training camps with Brett, and we think he deserves a chance to see what he can do here as the starter,” Fangio said. “Other than the last throw on Sunday — which was a bad throw and a bad read — he played pretty good in there, so we want to see if that can continue.”
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur expanded on what Rypien brings to the Broncos.
“He executes well, he’s quick-minded and he gets the ball out quickly, which I think is important,” Shurmur said. “He went in and did some good things. That’s what we're going to do moving forward. We’re looking forward to putting a plan together for him to be able to go out and execute (and) try to put that effort on the field and get a win.”
That decisiveness and mental acuity should come in handy during a short week. Rypien said there won’t be much time in practice to establish on-field chemistry with a young, largely inexperienced group of receivers.
If Brett can get a banged-up Broncos rolling and lead Denver to its first win of the season, it would help separate his career from Mark’s. Uncle Mark, the 1992 Super Bowl MVP, went 26 for 41 with 303 passing yards, three touchdown passes and one interception in his first career start for Washington in 1988, though his team fell to the then Phoenix Cardinals.
“No matter who we’re playing, right now, we definitely need a win. That’s the main focus,” Brett said. “The focus for me this week is trying to get better these next two days because we’re not going to be able to get a lot of reps at full speed with the guys,” Brett said. “Just getting the mental reps and making sure I’m dialed in on the protections and different things like that. If we can do that, then hopefully we can go out there and get the ball moving on Thursday night.”