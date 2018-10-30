Demaryius Thomas was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Houston Texans today and it had an immediate impact on his former teammates and players he used share a locker room with.
Thomas, who was drafted by the Broncos in 2010, was sent to Houston for a fourth-round pick and an exchange of seventh round picks. A number of athletes he played with, some still on the team, some retired and others playing for different franchises, chimed in about the trade on social media.
Trust the process my son. It always works out like it should👍🏾... Welcome to Texas @DemaryiusT #BroncosCountry #ThankYouDT https://t.co/UBpJc7ytu3— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) October 30, 2018
@DemaryiusT ima cry in the car... 😢— Von Miller (@VonMiller) October 30, 2018
To my brother, Good luck to you. I’m excited for this new journey God has you on. I always got your back, and I’m glad you got mine. demaryiusthomas https://t.co/DGJGyV6nLP— Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) October 30, 2018
DT is one of my all time favorite Broncos. I'm reading idiotic takes that the Broncos will not miss him. They will...tremendously. They also had to do it. W/ Courtland behind him and a $14M salary next year it was bound to happen. If they indeed got a 4th rdr they did well.— Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) October 30, 2018
@DemaryiusT gonna miss you my brother kill it out there— Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) October 30, 2018
Wishing my brother @DemaryiusT all the best kiss you bro— Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) October 30, 2018
Sad sad day in Denver. Truly am thankful for my friendship with @DemaryiusT over the past 5 years. Gonna miss you man. Much love #SuperBowl50Champs— Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) October 30, 2018
I’ve got to play football and be friends with DT for almost 5 years now, and words can’t describe how great of a person and player he is. I will miss you @DemaryiusT good luck brother. pic.twitter.com/jbJXb7qDCN— Matt Paradis (@two_dice) October 30, 2018
To the ultimate Bronco ... Thank you, @DemaryiusT.#ThankYouDT pic.twitter.com/cAZRawr0yu— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2018