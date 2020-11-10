He's back.

The Denver Broncos picked up cornerback De'Vante Bausby Tuesday after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 9, according to 9News' Mike Klis. The Broncos cut Bausby just 18 days prior on Oct. 24.

Broncos have claimed and were awarded CB De'Vante Bausby off waivers from Arizona, per source. He's back. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 10, 2020

Bausby played four games for Denver before being cut, totaling five tackles and mostly providing some much-needed depth for a depleted cornerback position. The Broncos' decision to pick Bausby off the waivers comes after starting corners A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan missed Sunday's game in Atlanta due to injury.

Bausby's last several months have been a whirlwind: He signed with the Broncos March 19, was released Sept. 5, joined the practice squad Sept. 6, promoted to the roster Sept. 16, cut Oct. 24, picked up by Arizona Oct. 30, cut Nov. 9 and now picked back up by Denver Nov. 10.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell had high praise for Bausby on Oct. 8, following the Broncos win over the Jets in which Bausby had three tackles.

"He stayed ready and when he got his chance, he came up big for us, and that’s what we like to see," Donatell said. "It shows that he was engaged all through the week even though he wasn’t getting much work."

Bouye and Callahan are both expected back this week, coach Vic Fangio said Monday. But Bausby gives Denver a bit more room for error in a season that's seen 18 total Broncos players make it on the injured reserve list at some point this season.