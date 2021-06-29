The fate of the Denver Broncos’ future ownership will not be decided in court, at least for now.
According to multiple reports confirmed by The Gazette’s George Stoia, a trial set to start July 12 will not happen after a joint motion was filed Tuesday. The rationale for that decision remains unclear.
Attorneys for both sides and team president Joe Ellis answered, “No comment,” when asked about the development, according to 9News.
Two of previous-owner Pat Bowlen’s daughters from his first marriage were set to argue their late father, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease and died in 2019, was mentally incapable of understanding the documents he signed in 2009 that set up a trust and empowered it to decide the future owners of Denver’s most valuable professional sports team. The trust reportedly favors Brittany Bowlen, one of Bowlen’s children from his second marriage, over the daughters from his first marriage, Amie Bowlen Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace.
Ellis, Rich Slivka, the team’s executive vice president and general counsel, and Mary Kelly, Pat Bowlen’s personal attorney, make up the trust and have run the Broncos since Bowlen announced his Alzheimer’s diagnosis and relinquished control of the team in 2014. The Broncos won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998 during Bowlen’s 35-year run and added another championship, the team’s most recent, in 2015.
Forbes valued the Broncos at $3.2 billion earlier this season. ESPN’s Seth Wickerhsam posted on Twitter earlier this month “A(n) NFL ownership source told me recently that if the Denver Broncos hit the market — if the team doesn’t stay in the Bowlen family — it’ll go for such a massive sum that it could reset franchise values and make the Panthers (sale) seem like a nice little transaction.”
David Tepper reportedly purchased the Carolina Panthers from Jerry Richardson for $2.275 billion in 2018. It is the most recent sale of an NFL team.
The joint motion could be the result of a settlement or to announce the intention to sell the team to another party.
Ellis has previously stated the trust’s succession plan that includes identifying a new controlling owner would require unanimous approval among the Bowlen family — and that without that the team would be put up for sale, according to 9 News.
Documents related to the case are not publicly available.
The trial was originally slated to begin in September before being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it won’t start in July, either.