Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died Thursday night at age 75.
Bowlen, who is set to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, announced that he had Alzheimer's disease in 2014 and relinquished control of the team that summer.
“This is a very sad day for our organization, our community and the National Football League," team president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a press release. "Pat Bowlen was the heart and soul of the Denver Broncos. Not only was Pat a Hall of Fame owner, he was a Hall of Fame person. His competitiveness, kindness and humility are the qualities that I will always remember. Even during his battle with Alzheimer’s, you could still see that same strength and dignity in Pat that he brought to the office every single day for more than 30 years.
“Pat was the driving force in establishing the championship culture of the Broncos. He was also an extraordinary leader at the league level during a key period of growth. It wasn’t all about what Pat did as an owner, but it was the way he did it. The relationships he enjoyed with his players were real and sincere. Pat truly cared about the players in a very genuine way and always wanted them to get the credit. He preferred to be in the background and put every resource toward winning Super Bowls. With the fans, Pat felt in many ways that his team belonged to them and approached things with that in mind. There will never be another owner like Pat Bowlen. My heart goes out to his wife, Annabel, all of his children and all of our fans.”
Bowlen was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2015. His teams advanced to play in the Super Bowl under four different head coaches.