The Broncos’ coaching staff wasn’t the only one cramming ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints.
The test facing New Orleans’ coaches, however, was more of a true-false quiz compared to the football version of the bar exam facing the Broncos. Without an experienced NFL quarterback available to play against one of the league’s top defenses, the options for Denver were to either play Kendall Hinton, who last played the position at Wake Forest, or snap it directly to a running back.
“Those were the options, you saw them,” Denver coach Vic Fangio said of his team’s makeshift offense after the 31-3 loss. “The Wildcat every play; Kendall had some experience playing quarterback in college. That’s about what our choices were.”
New Orleans coach Sean Payton said his team took a refresher course on defending the Wildcat formation when it learned of the Broncos' limited options Saturday. The Saints prepared well with some college tape of Hinton available. The Broncos completed just one pass for 13 yards and rushed for 100 with the Saints keying on the run.
“You're not designing a defense. You're taking your defenses that are in the plan and then gravitating to a few of them that (are) suited to (you) because once you start defending three of four of their (plays) you settle in on, 'This is what they're doing,'” Payton said. “They had a little tight-end screen that made some yards.”
Royce Freeman finished as Denver’s lead back with 50 yards on eight carries. Melvin Gordon III added 31 yards on 12 carries, while Phillip Lindsay exited due to a knee injury with 20 yards to his name.
“We knew they were a tough defense coming in regardless,” running back Royce Freeman said. “We knew they were going to be around the box. Their front and secondary are very physical. But like I said, we knew it was going to be a grind-out type of game regardless.”
The Broncos went with their best guess on a couple of necessary pass plays, but Hinton finished with more interceptions, two, than completions.
“I absolutely expected to play better,” Hinton said. “The Saints have a great defense, but I honestly don’t feel like I played nearly to the best of my ability. Of course, a day or two of practice would’ve definitely helped. I definitely think I could have done more things out there.”
Hinton and Freeman credited the work of the offensive line, which did its best to protect whoever was in the backfield, but the Broncos managed just six first downs. A few days of practice might have given the Saints a few more things to worry about.
“There wasn't a huge chalkboard session up into the wee hours of last night, as much as it was, 'All right, here are the things that we think we're going to see,'” Payton said.