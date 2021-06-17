More than 80 Broncos players are either fully vaccinated or have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning they're nearing the 85% threshold the NFL has encouraged teams to have before the start of the season, The Gazette confirmed Thursday.
According to NFL Network, teams that reach the 85% mark may have "relaxed protocols" during training camp and the season. Only two teams have hit that mark so far — the Dolphins and Saints. It looks like the Broncos may soon join that list, as coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday his entire coaching staff has been vaccinated and they have encouraged their players to get the vaccine, too.
Fangio has been a driving force behind the team getting vaccinated, believing it's the right thing to do medically and for the team.
"Me personally — I think it's the right thing to do medically. People disagree with that and that's OK," Fangio said June 7. "I think it’ll have a positive effect on the team, both from an operations standpoint and everybody making the decision with the team in mind.”