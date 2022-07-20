DENVER • The Broncos have long been considered one of the best franchises in football on the field, having won three Super Bowls.
But now they're also considered one of the best teams in all of sports off the field. Their community work in the Denver area has earned them some of the highest praise, as they were named ESPN's 2022 Humanitarian Team of the Year. This award is given to a sports franchise annually "that demonstrates how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause." And the Broncos are now only the second-ever NFL team to win the award, joining the 49ers in 2017.
The Broncos' community development team is led by Vice President Allie Engelken, Director Liz Jeralds, Director of Youth and High School Football Bobby Mestas and Senior Coordinator Katie Shuster.
"It’s a tremendous accomplishment to just be recognized as a finalist and an incredible honor to be named the winner of ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award," Engelken said in a statement. "This award is a culmination of adjusting to the immediate needs of our community while deepening our commitment to the long-term strategic programming we have in place. We were fortunate enough to accomplish some truly impactful feats during the 2020-21 seasons, and we hope to build on that for years to come."
The Broncos have accomplished a lot in the community over the past year, including players volunteering more than 900 hours through 745 different engagements, contributing more than $275,000 for Inspire Change programs and initiatives, being the only professional sports team to fully fund its own branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and supporting 30 local nonprofits from the club’s annual Community Grant Program, among other contributions. Their efforts will be recognized Wednesday night at the ESPYS.
This year's other finalists were the Miami Heat in the NBA, Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL and the Seattle Storm in the WNBA.