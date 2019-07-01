In recognition of the NFL's 100th season, the Denver Broncos announced their all-time Top 100 Team.
The team consists of Broncos players voted on by fans during the month of May. Team historian Jim Saccomano and senior digital reporter Andrew Mason were also part of the selection process.
Among the honorees are 46 defensive players, 47 offensive players and seven special teams players. A number of familiar names made the list, but there are also a few surprises.
Select members of the Broncos Top 100 Team will participate in events held during Fantennial Weekend, which takes place Oct. 11-13. The weekend culminates with an on-field ceremony during halftime of the Broncos game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Below is a full, alphabetical list of players who made the commemorative team along with their position and years in Denver.
Lyle Alzado DL 1971-78
Mike Anderson RB 2000-05
Otis Armstrong RB 1973-80
Steve Atwater S 1989-98
Champ Bailey CB 2004-13
Keith Bishop C/G 1980-89
Tyrone Braxton CB/S 1987-93, '95-99
Willie Brown CB 1963-66
Billy Bryan C 1977-88
Keith Burns LB 1994-98, '00-03, '05-06
Dwayne Carswell TE 1994-2005
Rubin Carter NT 1975-86
Barney Chavous DL 1973-85
Ryan Clady T 2008-15
Dave Costa DT 1967-71
Ray Crockett CB 1994-2000
Eldon Danenhauer T 1960-65
Terrell Davis RB 1995-2002
Brian Dawkins S 2009-11
Al Denson WR 1964-70
Elvis Dumervil DE/OLB 2006-12
Jason Elam K 1993-2007
John Elway QB 1983-98
Simon Fletcher LB/DE 1985-95
Steve Foley CB/S 1976-86
Cookie Gilchrist FB 1965, '67
Austin "Goose" Gonsoulin S 1960-66
Darrien Gordon CB/PR 1997-98
Randy Gradishar LB 1974-83
Daniel Graham TE 2007-10
Howard Griffith FB 1997-2001
Mike Harden CB/S 1980-88
Chris Harris Jr. CB 2011-present
Paul Howard G 1973-75, '77-86
Mark Jackson WR 1986-92
Rich "Tombstone" Jackson DE 1967-72
Tom Jackson LB 1973-86
Charley Johnson QB 1972-75
Vance Johnson WR 1985-93, '95
Rulon Jones DE/OLB 1980-88
Tony Jones T 1997-2000
Larry Kaminski C 1966-73
Greg Kragen NT 1985-95
Chris Kuper G 2006-13
Ken Lanier T 1981-92, '94
Matt Lepsis T 1997-2007
Floyd Little RB 1967-75
John Lynch S 2004-07
Peyton Manning QB 2012-15
Brandon Marshall WR 2006-09
Ed McCaffrey WR 1995-2003
Bud McFadin DT 1960-63
Karl Mecklenburg LB/DE 1983-95
Glyn Milburn RB/KR 1993-95
Von Miller LB 2011-present
Gene Mingo RB/K/KR 1960-64
John Mobley LB 1996-2003
Craig Morton QB 1977-82
Haven Moses WR 1972-81
Tom Nalen C 1994-2008
Riley Odoms TE 1972-83
Jake Plummer QB 2003-06
Clinton Portis RB 2002-03
Trevor Pryce DL 1997-2005
Bill Romanowski LB 1996-2001
Tom Rouen P 1993-2002
Jim Ryan LB 1979-88
Emmanuel Sanders WR 2014-present
Mark Schlereth G 1995-2000
Shannon Sharpe TE 1990-99, 2002-03
Dennis Smith S 1981-94
Neil Smith DE 1997-99
Paul Smith DE 1968-78
Rod Smith WR 1994-2006
Dave Studdard T 1979-88
Jerry Sturm G/C 1961-66
Bob Swenson LB 1975-83
Aqib Talib CB 2014-17
Lionel Taylor WR 1960-66
Demaryius Thomas WR 2010-18
Julius Thomas TE 2011-14
Billy Thompson S 1969-81
Keith Traylor LB/DT 1991-92, '97-2000
Danny Trevathan LB 2012-15
Frank Tripucka QB 1960-63
Jim Turner K 1971-79
Rick Upchurch WR/KR 1975-83
Bill Van Heusen P/WR 1968-76
Louis Vasquez G 2013-15
T.J. Ward S 2014-16
DeMarcus Ware DE/OLB 2014-16
Steve Watson WR 1979-87
Alfred Williams DE 1996-99
D.J. Williams LB 2004-12
Darrent Williams CB 2005-06
Al Wilson LB 2004-12
Sammy Winder RB 1982-90
Derek Wolfe DE 2012-present
Louis Wright CB 1975-86
Gary Zimmerman T 1993-97